Blaser from OCU Leads USA to Toyota Junior World Cup Win

Men's golf coach led Stars to 2017 conference title

June 20, 2017

Story by Rich Tortorelli, Oklahoma City Athletics

NAGOYA, Japan – Oklahoma City University men's golf coach Kyle Blaser guided the U.S. boys team to victory Friday in the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup at Chukyo Golf Club.



The United States posted its second consecutive victory and seventh overall win in the event. Frank Capan of the United States took the individual win.



Team USA turned in a 207-212-209-203–831 to finish four strokes ahead of Japan. The United States entered the final round trailing Japan by four shots.



Capan of North Oaks, Minn., shot 67-68-70-69–274 to secure the individual title by two shots. Capan and his teammate Ben Wong defeated the duo of OCU alum Clark Collier and Kyle Hudelson for the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship title May 31 in Village of Pinehurst, N.C. Capan, the 2016 Minnesota junior player of the year, verbally committed to Alabama in the fall.



Travis Vick of the United States tied for fourth with a 70-73-72-63–278, while Brandon Mancheno produced a 70-73-69-71–283 to tie for ninth. Reese Ramsey added a 77-71-70-76–294.



Blaser led the Stars to the Sooner Athletic Conference championship among seven tournament victories and two runner-up finishes in 2016-17. Blaser became the SAC coach of the year, NAIA Central Region coach of the year and a finalist for the Dave Williams NAIA coach of the year. Blaser has directed OCU to 107 tournament wins, 19 SAC titles and 10 national crowns in 21 years as head coach. Blaser was the U.S. coach in the 2007 Toyota Junior World Cup.