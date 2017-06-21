2017 ABCA/Rawlings-NAIA Baseball Gold Glove Team Announced

Nine individuals honored for their defensive efforts

June 21, 2017

Photo provided by Bellevue (Neb.) AthleticsThe National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) in conjunction with the American Baseball Coaches Association has announced the 2017 ABCA/Rawlings-NAIA Baseball Gold Glove Team, as selected by the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association All-America Committee. For the 11th season, nine players were chosen based upon their defensive success.

Jake Browne of Bellevue (Neb.) headlines the group as the only repeat selection. The senior catcher threw out 56.4 percent (24-of-31) of base stealers and posted a .990 fielding percentage in 59 starts. Browne is only the second individual since the award's establishment in 2007 to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons – Chad Carman of Oklahoma City in 2011 and 2012 is the other.

Glen McClain of Indiana Tech, Dante Biagini of Indiana Tech, Andrew Fogerty of Truett McConnell (Ga.) and Alexander Lorenzo of Loyola (La.) are receiving their respective program's first-ever ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove award.

McClain and Biagini are the third set of teammates to take home the honor in the same season.

With the addition of Matt Saliba's award this year, Webber International (Fla.) owns the most all-time Gold Glove winners with four.

2017 ABCA/Rawlings-NAIA Gold Glove Team