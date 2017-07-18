2016-17 NAIA Scholar-Teams Announced

Three teams named Scholar-Team of the Year with 3.90 GPA

July 18, 2017

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletics Communications and Media Intern

This article has been corrected from the original release on Tuesday, July 18. There were data entry errors submitted by the schools that were not initially discovered by the National Office. Please use this corrected article as the official 2016-17 Scholar Teams. Our apology on any confusion.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 1,658 teams that have earned the distinction for Scholar-Teams for the 2016-17 academic year. Arizona Christian's women's cross country team, Indiana Tech's women's golf team and Midland's (Neb.) women's volleyball team all tied for an NAIA-best combined 3.90 grade point average this year. The three teams have been selected to share the title of Scholar-Team of the Year.

The women's cross country team from Wiley (Texas) finished close behind the three with a 3.88 GPA, earning the fourth place spot. Rounding out the top five was the women's golf team from Graceland (Iowa) with a 3.86.

St. Ambrose (Iowa) led the pack with 20 teams represented on the list. Concordia (Neb.) was next with 19 teams making the list.

Aquinas (Mich.), Biola (Calif.), Davenport (Mich.), Indiana Wesleyan, Lindenwood – Belleville (Ill.), Morningside (Iowa), Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), Reinhardt (Ga.) and Taylor (Ind.) all had 18 Scholar-Teams.

For a team to be considered for the NAIA Scholar-Team award, it must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as defined by the institution. The team grade point average includes all eligible varsity student-athletes.

For more information on NAIA awards, including the Scholar-Team honor, click here.

2016-17 NAIA Scholar Teams (PDFs)

Sorted by Institution | Sorted by Sport | Sorted by GPA