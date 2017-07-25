Former Blue Raider scores in CONCACAF Gold Cup

Shaun Francis helped Jamaica advance in CONCACAF Gold Cup with goal

July 25, 2017

Story by Chris Wells, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

COLUMBIA, Ky. - Former Lindsey Wilson men's soccer standout Shaun Francis scored a goal for his country in Jamaica's 2-1 win over Canada in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals on Thursday night in Glendale, Arizona.

Francis made the most of his first start in the Gold Cup by scoring the game's first goal in the sixth minute on a beautiful strike from left side to give Jamaica a 1-0 lead. Jamaica added a second goal in the 56th minute before conceding a Canadian goal in the 60th minute en route to the 2-1 win.

Jamaica advances to face Mexico on Sunday in the Gold Cup semifinals at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

In the early stages of Thursday night's match, Francis ran onto a cross from teammate Darren Mattocks inside the left penalty area. He blasted a one-timer from 12 yards out into the top of the goal for the lead. The goal is his third-career international tally for the 30-year old defender.

Francis is currently on a break from Major League Soccer while serving his international duties. This season, Francis started eight games for the San Jose Earthquakes before being traded to the Montreal Impact on July 13.

During his MLS career, Francis has appeared in 98 matches with 81 starts. He has five career MLS assists.

Francis served as the LWC men's soccer captain during the 2009 national championship season. He concluded his three-year career at Lindsey Wilson with seven goals and nine assists over 61 games.

Click here to watch highlights of Francis' goal.

Click here to read the recap of Jamaica's win.