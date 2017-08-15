Year-End Reporting

Keywords: Year-End Reports; Financial Aid; Varsity Rosters; Character-Driven Coaching

August 15, 2017

With the September 1st deadline looming, many of you are preparing to submit the Year-End Report. The following is a brief introduction of what is covered in the Year-End Report. We will also provide a couple of unique scenarios and explain potential implications for failure to properly submit the report.

Year-End Reports are addressed in the Council of President’s Policy section of the handbook on page 85. Every school that is a member of the NAIA is required to file the Year-End Report containing: the Certificate of Compliance; Substance Abuse Compliance Report; Financial Aid Report; Varsity Roster for all Institutional Teams; and an accounting of national championship expenses, if applicable.

In order to complete your Year-End Report, the person or people that are responsible for entering the data will need to go to NAIAHelp.com. Legislative Services has compiled an End of Year Reporting Manual that can be found here. While the majority of the questions revolve around the financial aid limits and reporting, we do receive a few questions that speak to varsity rosters and the Champions of Character required training.

Rosters:

The top of page 83 identifies who must be counted towards your limits. You must submit a varsity roster for each sport and all aid provided to those who participate in varsity will count towards the financial aid limit. For your reference here are two past briefs on this topic.

An athlete is considered to be varsity if he/she competes in a contest that is: included in the win/loss record of the student or school; can be used for qualification for postseason; or could be counted toward team scoring. If an athlete doesn’t meet any of these requirements then they are not varsity. We reiterate this point because it is possible for a school to have a large contingent of athletes on a given team but only certain athletes are considered varsity and count towards the financial aid limit.

A junior varsity player will not count toward your financial aid limits. There is a provision in the rule that allows a varsity player to be replaced with a junior varsity player and not have the junior varsity player’s aid count toward the limits. In order for this to kick in the varsity player must be dropped from the team due to a season-ending injury, confirmed by a doctor, or another comparable personal crisis.

Character-Driven Coaching Online Training

As a reminder, every new coach that is on campus must complete the Character-Driven Coaching Online Training. The bylaw is located in Article VI, Section B, Part 8. This must be completed within the first sixty days of employment. Failure to do so will trigger automatic penalties as outlined in the bylaw. You must complete this report and include it in your Year-End Report. In the YER you will report any coaches that have failed to complete their online training within the required time.

Legislative Services receives the most questions regarding the Financial Aid Report. The Institutional Financial Aid Policy is also found in COP Policy on page 82.

Around this time of year, Legislative Services begins receiving lots of phone calls and emails regarding the end of year report. We recently had two interesting questions asked by our membership. The situations and the solutions are below.

Situation 1:

An athletic director called and stated he had an athlete that competed for the football team in fall of 2016. The school intended for the student to also compete in baseball in the spring. Unfortunately, the athlete suffered an injury towards the end of the football season and wasn’t able to compete in baseball in the spring. The athletic director had planned to split this athlete’s award between both sports and wanted to know if he could still do that even though the student never played baseball. If he wasn’t able to split this award then the entire amount would be attributed to football and would push them over the limit. Legislative Services advised the athletic director that he would not be able to consider this athlete a multi-sport athlete because he only competed in one sport and thus would not be able to split the award. Despite the best intentions of the institution to prorate the aid between both sports, the student only actually participated as a varsity athlete in one sport. This pushed football over the limit and the coach must report this in the YER. A good reference point for the implications arising from exceeding allowable aid is found on page 83 of out handbook. In this instance, the school would probably have to reduce its allowable aid by a comparable margin in the following year.

Situation 2:

An athlete used her four seasons of competition and graduated in spring of 2017 from a member institution. During her time as an athlete she had a work a job on campus and continued the work study job into the summer of 2017, after graduation. The athlete was going to enroll in a graduate program at her member institution in the fall of 2017. The question from the athletic director was if he should include her work study payments in the summer, after graduation as part of her award for the 2016-2017 financial aid report. The answer to this question is found on page seven of our Year-End Report Manual which states, “…any countable summer aid should be attached to the immediately preceding academic year.” This means that her aid in the summer of 2017 should be included in the 2016-2017 Financial Aid Report despite the fact that she had already graduated and was going to graduate school.

