Former Owl Signs Professional Contract in Germany

Lendell Louis-Jacques will continue his soccer career with SV Lohmar

August 17, 2017

Story by Travis Rae, William Woods (Mo.)

FULTON, Mo. – Former William Woods University men's soccer player, Lendell Louis-Jacques, has signed a professional contract to continue his soccer career in Germany.

Louis-Jacques signed with SV Lohmar, which plays in the Landesliga. Preseason for SV Lohmar is underway and the season runs until May or June.

"We're happy for Lendell," head coach Nathan Mason stated. "He has represented WWU well on and off the field. I'm glad he's getting a chance to live his dream of professional soccer. We know he'll do well."

In his three years for the Owls men's soccer program, Louis-Jacques holds the school record for assists in a season with 13 (2015) and finished second for career assists with 21. In his career, Louis-Jacques appeared in 56 games for the Owls and scored seven goals. He had a career-high 19 points during the 2015 season when he scored three goals and had 13 assists.

"When I came to William Woods as a freshman this was the plan," stated Louis-Jacques. "I had the chance to graduate early and keep pushing with football. My three years in America definitely showed me different aspects of the game that I took in and learned from. I had the opportunity to play with a solid group of guys, which some of them I will stay really close friends with."

After graduation in May 2017, Louis-Jacques went back to Montreal, Canada to train and get ready to leave for Europe. Once leaving for Europe, he spent a week and a half in Portugal, before flying to Germany to train and play in a preseason game with SV Lohmar.

"It is a great opportunity for me to start my career and progress every day on and off the field," stated Louis-Jacques. "I am adapting to the language and the culture pretty well with the help of my teammates and managers."