2017 NAIA Women's Cross Country Preseason Coaches' Top 25 Poll

British Columbia claims No. 1 rank in preseason poll

August 23, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – British Columbia solidifies the preseason No. 1 rank with 17 first place votes, the national office announced on Wednesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

British Columbia earned its fourth national title at the conclusion of the 2016 season, which sets it up for the No. 1 rank in the 2017 Preseason Coaches Top 25 Poll.

The Thunderbirds of British Columbia will return five athletes from the 2016 championship team and lose two key runners. The team opens up the season at Saint Martin’s (Wash.) Invitational on Sept. 23.

There were four newcomers that made their way into the Top 25: No. 20 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), No. 22 Southeastern (Fla.) No. 23 Marian (Ind.) and No. 25 Madonna (Mich.)

Simon Fraser (B.C.) holds the current record for most No. 1 rankings with a total of 40.

College of Idaho holds the longest streak of consecutive active Top 25 rankings with 67 in-a-row. The Coyotes have been ranked in each of the polls since 2009. Following College of Idaho is Carroll (Mont.) at 59-straight rankings, Northwest Christian (Ore.) at 54 and The Master’s (Calif.) at 50.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here

RANK WEEK SCHOOL POINTS 1 1 British Columbia (17) 556 2 5 Oklahoma City (2) 532 2 4 Aquinas (Mich.) (1) 532 4 6 College of Idaho 505 5 7 Southern Oregon 455 6 9 Shawnee State (Ohio) 445 6 12 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 445 8 2 Northwest Christian (Ore.) 439 9 10 The Master's (Calif.) 420 10 11 Dordt (Iowa) 401 11 16 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 397 12 8 Oregon Tech 387 13 13 Hastings (Neb.) 330 14 19 Taylor (Ind.) 326 15 14 Carroll (Mont.) 304 16 15 Milligan (Tenn.) 301 17 18 Morningside (Iowa) 289 18 16 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 237 19 25 Indiana Wesleyan 226 20 RV Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 208 21 17 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 185 22 NR Southeastern (Fla.) 174 23 NR Marian (Ind.) 143 24 24 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 125 25 NR Madonna (Mich.) 105

Dropped from the Poll: No. 3 Biola (Calif.), No. 20 Westmont (Calif.), No. 21 St. Francis (Ill.), No. 23 Benedictine (Kan.)

Others Receiving Votes: Westmont (Calif.) 94, St. Fancis (Ill.) 77, Northwest (Wash.) 68, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 41, Cornerstone (Mich.) 41, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 40, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 15, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 15, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 15, Friends (Kan.) 15, William Jessup (Calif.) 9, Blue Mountain (Miss.) 9, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 5, Saint Mary (Kan.) 5