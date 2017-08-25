Records Fall in Trojans' 56-39 Upset Victory

Dakota State tallied 642 yards of total offense en route to win against No. 17 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)

August 25, 2017

Article provided by Nick Huntimer, Dakota State (S.D.) Sports Information Director

Photo provided by Dakota State Athletics

MADISON, S.D. – Dakota State (S.D.) racked up a 44-year old single-game school record of 642 offensive yards Thursday evening, rolling past long-time rival Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 56-39 at a packed Trojan Field. It was the second straight year that the Trojans defeated a nationally-ranked Tigers (who is ranked No. 17 in the NAIA Football Coaches' Preseason Poll). Dakota State had set numerous single-game records in the game.

DSU beat defeated DWU at Trojan Field for the first time since 1999, where the Trojans defeated the Tigers 45-32. It was the season opener for both teams, where the Trojans remained undefeated in the annual Ag Bowl game (2-0 record, defeated Waldorf, Iowa last season).

The Trojans also claimed the newly-established Chamber of Commerce Traveling Cup between DSU and DWU. The game was televised live on Midco Sports Network channel to kick off the college football season, the first time that DSU was featured on TV.

FIRST QUARTER

Dakota Wesleyan quickly opened up with a touchdown for the first lead of the game. DWU opened up with a 26-yard pass from Dillon Turner to Lewis Hofer, followed by a 35-yard rush by Luke Loudenburg.

Loudenburg rushed for a 10-yard touchdown, while Thomas Dienst's PAT kick was good to give DWU a 7-0 lead with 13:14 on clock in the first quarter.

The Trojans answered back on the ensuing possession after using 6 plays for 65 yards in three minutes. Jacob Giles connected to Mitchell Galloway for an eight-yard touchdown run. Brymn Ractliffe's PAT kick was good as DSU knotted the game at 7-7 with 10:14 left in the first quarter.

Dakota Wesleyan was forced to punt on the next possession.

The last 6:33 of the first quarter belong to Dakota State where they used 15 plays, starting at their own 1-yard line. The Trojans marched down the field to DWU's 4-yard line when the first quarter ended.

SECOND QUARTER

Giles opened up the second quarter with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Mason Leighton, giving the Trojans 13-7 lead with 14:56 on the clock. Ractliffe added the PAT kick for 14-7 lead. DSU recorded a total of 16 plays with 99 yards in 6:37 for their scoring drive.

DWU bounced back to tie the game, registering 9 plays for 76 yards in 3:21. Turner rushed for a 16-yard touchdown, while Dienst's PAT kick was good to make it 14-14 with 11:35 remaining in the first half.

Dakota State went to use another 90-plus yard scoring drive on the next possession, starting on the 3-yard line. The Trojans completed 7 plays for 97 yards in three minutes, highlighted by a pair of 30-plus yards connection with Giles and Austin Opdahl. Opdahl caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Giles, while Ractliffe added the PAT kick to give DSU a 21-14 advantage with 8:35 remaining in the second quarter.

Loudenburg ran for 56 yards on the next possession for DWU. Dienst's PAT kick was good as the game was knotted for the third time at 21-21 with 7:20 to go.

The Trojans' final drive of the first-half chewed up the clock, recording 17 plays for 87 yards in 7:19. Giles threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Galloway while Ractliffe's PAT kick for 28-21 DSU lead with just 1 second left before halftime.

Dakota State outscored Dakota Wesleyan 21-14 in the second quarter. Giles was 22-of-24 for 249 yards with four touchdowns, while Opdahl recorded 8 catches for 175 yards in the first thirty minutes of the game.

THIRD QUARTER

Dakota State received the ball first in the second-half, but was unable to score forcing to punt.

From the DWU's 20-yard line, Turner opened up with an 80-yard touchdown pass to Jace Pulse with 13 minutes left in the third quarter. Dienst's PAT kick was no good as the Trojans held on to a 28-27 lead.

The Trojans kept using up the clock on the next possession, recording 13 plays for 78 yards in 6:06 on the scoring drive. Giles connected to Opdahl for a 4-yard touchdown pass, followed by Ractliffe's PAT kick to expand DSU's lead to 35-27 with less than seven minutes to go in the third quarter.

The Tigers went 3-and-out on the ensuing possession, forcing DWU to punt from their own 29-yard line. DWU recorded a poor punt of 16 yards, setting a scoring drive opportunity for the Trojans on DWU's 45-yard line.

Brodie Frederiksen ran for 10 yards for a first down, followed by a 34-yard touchdown pass from Giles to Opdahl. Ractliffe's PAT kick was successful as the Trojans' lead grew to 42-27 with five minutes on the clock in the third period.

Dakota Wesleyan scored with 48 seconds left in the third quarter. The Tigers used 11 plays for 76 yards in 4:12 in the scoring drive. Turner threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Parker Evans. Dienst missed his second straight PAT kick as the Trojans maintained a 42-33 lead.

FOURTH QUARTER

After a kick-off return of 29 yards by Brendon Waldner to the DWU's 48-yard line by the end of the third quarter, the Trojans kicked off the fourth quarter with another touchdown. After a 30-yard pass from Giles to Opdahl, Hagan Hines rushed for a 2-yard touchdown for DSU. Ractliffe added a successful PAT kick to put DSU up 49-33 with less than 14 minutes left in the game.

Dakota Wesleyan answered back on the ensuing possession after recording 7 plays in 68 yards in 2:40. Turner threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Pulse with 11:18 remaining. The Tigers' 2-point conversion failed as the Trojans held a 10-point lead (49-39).

The Trojans continued their scoring outburst with another touchdown. DSU registered 11 plays for 71 yards in 5:31, highlighted by a 4th-and-2 on DWU's 29-yard line when Giles connected to Opdahl for a 23-yard completion to DWU's 6-yard line.

Facing 4th-and-goal situation on the 4-yard line, the Tigers were whistled for a pass interference penalty that resulted a first down for the Trojans. Hines followed up with a 2-yard touchdown run, while Ractliffe added a PAT kick as the Trojans' lead ballooned to 56-39 with 5:47 remaining.

Dakota State secured the game when the Trojans' defense made a stop as DWU failed to convert their 4th-and-16 situation on DSU's 24-yard line with 3:57 left.

DSU used all the final 3:57 of the game to secure a home opener victory for the second straight year (both to a ranked team – defeated No. 24 Saint Ambrose, Iowa 62-48 in last year's DSU home opener).

Dakota State outscored Dakota Wesleyan 28-18 in the final thirty minutes of the game.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Two high-powered offenses piled up a total of over 1,100 yards in the game. The Trojans registered a total of 642 offensive yards compared to the Tigers 515 yards. DSU recorded 91 total offensive plays, while DWU had 54 offensive plays.

DSU recorded 32 first-downs compared to DWU 21 first-downs. The Trojans were 12-of-17 on third-down conversions while DWU went 5-of-8 on third-downs. The Trojans were perfect 6-of-6 in red zone conversions while the Tigers were 4-of-5 in red zone opportunities.

The Tigers outrushed the Trojans 223-190.

DSU maintained the ball for 40 minutes, 11 seconds in the game compared to DWU 19 minutes, 49 seconds.

Giles completed 40 passes in 48 attempts for total of 452 yards (both career highs) with 7 touchdowns for Dakota State. Opdahl caught career-highs of 17 receptions for 333 yards and 4 touchdowns. Galloway added 7 catches for 30 yards and 2 touchdowns. Leighton had six receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Hines ran 24 times for 123 yards with a touchdown for the Trojans. Frederiksen added 12 rushing attempts for 51 yards.

Dereck DeVries led the Trojans' defense with eight tackles. Danny Jordan and Ryan Dozier each added six tackles. Mike McAlistar , Curt Boeke, Ron Tortorello and John Trout each registered a quarterback sack.

For Dakota Wesleyan, Turner went 19-of-27 for 292 yards with three touchdowns. He was sacked four times. Pulse caught 7 times for 132 yards with 2 touchdowns. Spencer Neugebauer added 5 catches for 52 yards.

Loudenburg ran 10 times for 147 yards for the Tigers. He had two touchdowns.

DSU SCHOOL RECORDS BROKEN

Numerous offensive records were broken tonight for Dakota State.

Austin Opdahl's 17 receptions in the game set a new single-game receptions record, breaking his previous school record of 15 catches versus St. Ambrose (Iowa) on Sept. 10, 2015 at Trojan Field.

Opdahl also set the DSU school record for most receiving yards in a single game with 333 yards. The previous record was set by Mark Maples with 231 receiving yards versus Mayville State (N.D.) in 2011.

Opdahl extended his DSU's career record for most touchdown receptions to 32.

Jacob Giles set a pair new DSU single-game record in passing category. He recorded the most completions in a single game with 40, breaking his previous old school record of 32 completions two times last season (vs. Mayville State on Oct. 29 and St. Ambrose on Sept. 10).

Giles also broke a 17-year old single-game school record passing yards with 452 yards. He broke the previous old record of 432 passing yards set by Justin Thielke versus Minot State (N.D.) in 2000.

Giles tied the DSU single-game school record of 7 passing touchdowns. The last time he threw seven touchdown passes in the game was on Sept. 10 at the Trojan Field versus St. Ambrose. Giles extended his DSU career-record touchdown passes to 66.

Giles accumulated a total of 468 offensive yards (452 passing yards, 16 rushing yards) in the game. He set the single-game school record for most net offensive yards, breaking the previous record of 428 total offensive yards by Thiekle in 2000 (428 net offensive yards).

DSU's team passing of 452 yards also set the single-game team record for most passing yards ( previous old record was 446 yards versus Jamestown (N.D.) on Oct. 23, 2010.

Trojans' 642 offensive yards also set a new team single-game record for most offensive yards. The old record was set in 1973 when the Trojans piled up a total of 566 offensive yards versus Black Hills State (S.D.).

UP NEXT

Dakota State heads on the road in Iowa for their next game. The Trojans travel to Davenport, Iowa next Saturday (Sept. 2) for a non-conference action versus Saint Ambrose (Iowa). Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. at Brady Street Stadium.