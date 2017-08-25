2017 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Preseason Top 25 Poll — Aug. 25

Oklahoma City kicks off the season in the No. 1 slot

August 25, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media



KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Oklahoma City holds the No. 1 rank in the 2017 NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll after winning the 2017 championship title, the national office announced on Friday. OCU received 17 of the 19 first place votes and 526 total points.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000, excluding 2006 polls)

Oklahoma City will return four of its players from the championship team. The team will open up its season on Sept. 11 at the Missouri State/Payne Stewart Memorial.

There were four new additions to the poll: No 19 Marian (Ind.), No. 23 Rocky Mountain (Mont.), No. 24 Wayland Baptist (Texas) and No. 25 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.).

To date, Oklahoma City has tallied the most No. 1 rankings with a total of 45.

Since 2006, William Woods (Mo.) and SCAD – Savannah (Ga.) hold the record for current streak in the Top 25 at 68 polls.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

RANK WEEK SCHOOL (FIRST PLACE VOTES) TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Oklahoma City (17) 526 2 2 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) (1) 503 3 3 USC Beaufort (S.C.) (1) 499 4 4 Dalton State (Ga.) 485 5 7 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 459 6 6 British Columbia 426 7 T8 William Woods (Mo.) 422 8 5 Keiser (Fla.) 402 9 10 Texas Wesleyan 390 10 13 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 363 11 12 Cumberlands (Ky.) 357 12 T8 Southeastern (Fla.) 351 13 11 William Carey (Miss.) 349 14 16 University of Northwestern Ohi 304 15 15 Oregon Tech 281 16 17 Faulkner (Ala.) 264 17 18 William Penn (Iowa) 244 18 19 Milligan (Tenn.) 231 19 NR Marian (Ind.) 230 20 22 Cumberland (Tenn.) 199 21 24 Victoria (B.C.) 186 22 25 Bellevue (Neb.) 143 23 NR Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 141 24 NR Wayland Baptist (Texas) 134 25 NR Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 127

Dropped from the Top 25: No. 14 Indiana Tech, No. 16 Northwestern Ohio, No. 20 Campbellsville (Ky.) and No. 21 Thomas (Ga.)

Others Receiving Votes: Thomas (Ga.) 93, Midway (Ky.) 84, Saint Francis (Ind.) 70, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 46, Campbellsville (Ky.) 34, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 30, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 26, Oklahoma Wesleyan 16, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 16, Brenau (Ga.) 16, Cardinal Stritch (Wisc.) 13, Coastal (Ga.) 13, Loyola (Ga.) 6, Bethel (Ind.) 5, Taylor