2017 NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Preseason Top 25 Poll — Aug. 25

Oklahoma City captures No. 1 to start 2017

August 25, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Oklahoma City snagged the No. 1 ranking in the 2017 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Friday. OCU tallied 11 of the 17 first-place votes.

Top 25 Highlights (Historical information dating back to 2000)

Oklahoma City will start the season off at the U.C. Ferguson Classic on Sept. 11, at the team’s home course, Lincoln Park Golf Course.

Four teams joined the Top 25 Poll: No. 12 University of Northwestern Ohio, No. 16 Victoria (B.C.), No. 18 Mount Mercy (Iowa) and No. 22 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.).

Oklahoma City has been ranked at No. 1, 48 times for the most No. 1 rankings in the NAIA. - Oklahoma City has been rated in every poll (107) dating back to 2000. Oklahoma Christian follows with a total of 28 consecutive poll appearances.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 – Aug. 25

RANK WEEK SCHOOL (FIRST PLACE VOTES) TOTAL POINTS 1 6 Oklahoma City (11) 459 2 T4 Dalton State (Ga.) (1) 442 3 2 Texas Wesleyan 428 4 1 Grand View (Iowa) (5) 408 5 T8 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 403 6 T4 William Woods (Mo.) 400 7 7 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 385 8 T8 Keiser (Fla.) 361 9 2 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 353 10 12 British Columbia 332 11 17 Southeastern (Fla.) 288 12 NR University of Northwestern Ohi 269 13 19 Taylor (Ind.) 255 14 21 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 233 15 16 Arizona Christian 228 16 NR Victoria (B.C.) 220 17 25 Point (Ga.) 208 18 NR Mount Mercy (Iowa) 193 19 T8 William Jessup (Calif.) 190 20 22 Coastal Georgia 188 21 T13 Northwestern (Iowa) 169 22 NR Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 152 23 T13 Madonna (Mich.) 131 24 20 Oklahoma Wesleyan 122 25 11 The Master's (Calif.) 112

Dropped from the Top 25: No. 15 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), No. 18 St. Ambrose (Iowa), No. 23 Bellevue (Neb.) and No. 24 Lewis-Clark State.



Others Receiving Votes: Webber International (Fla.) 99, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 83, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 83, St. Thomas (Fla.) 44, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 42, Faulkner (Ala.) 35, Bellevue (Neb.) 35, Corban (Ore.) 29, St. Andrews (N.C.) 27, Missouri Valley 25, Marian (Ind.) 22, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 9, Cumberland (Tenn.) 9, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 6 and Reinhardt (Ga.) 3.