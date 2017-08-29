Freshman Eligibility FAQ

Initial Eligibility, AP Credit, Freshman, Developmental Course

August 29, 2017

An entering freshman is defined in Article V, Section B, Item 5. A student is no longer an entering freshman if they have been identified at any institution of higher learning for any two semesters or three quarters. The NAIA requires all entering freshman to meet two of three initial eligibility requirements prior to being certified eligible to compete. The requirements are listed in Article V, Section C, Item 2. In the past, we have focused quite a bit of attention on ACT and SAT test scores and the implications towards freshman eligibility requirements. Today, we will take a broader approach and look at other eligibility requirements and implications for freshmen student-athletes. The following are common questions we receive in Legislative Services that speak to common freshmen eligibility concerns.

How is a freshman defined? Is it based off of the student’s academic standing at their NAIA institution?

While an NAIA institution may define a student per their academic standing, for eligibility purposes, a student is a freshman until they complete two semesters or three quarter terms of attendance. Per the NAIA bylaws, an entering freshman must identify at a college for two semesters or three quarter terms of attendance before they can be certified based off of continuing academic eligibility requirements. This is an important note for students who may not meet initial freshmen eligibility requirements and hope to be certified to compete as a sophomore academically. If a freshman wishes to go full time for one semester, but part time the next semester, they will not meet the definition of an entering freshman. If the student does not meet initial freshman eligibility requirements, he or she will not be able to be certified as eligible until they have enrolled in two full time semesters (or three quarter terms, or equivalent).

What if a freshman is taking only developmental coursework? Could they identify with an NAIA institution?

In order to identify, a student may enroll in 12 or more credit hours as discussed in this past brief. The important piece to recognize with freshman identification is that they may identify by enrolling in 12 or more credit hours as opposed to 12 or more institutional credit hours. This exception is noted in NAIA bylaws Article V, Section B, Item 9. This exception provides the opportunity for a student to essentially “move through” the first two semesters or three quarters if their credit load does not meet the definition of identification. A common example of this is if a student is taking developmental courses. These courses may not meet the definition of institutional credit hours. But a freshman can take as many of these types of courses the first two semesters or three quarters and be able to maintain identification into their sophomore year. Once a student has identified for two semesters they are no longer an entering freshman and will not have to meet the initial eligibility requirements.

What if an entering freshman brings in AP credits? Can they use those towards freshman eligibility?

A student would not be able to use advanced placement or dual credit classes earned in high school to qualify as a term of attendance, identification, or use it towards the nine-hour rule. While the AP credit might help the student earn the classification of sophomore on their respective campus, it will not assist the student in meeting freshmen eligibility requirements.

How late can an entering freshman take the ACT or SAT and use it towards their initial eligibility?

In the past couple of years, there has been quite a bit of change in regards to the new grading scale with the SAT and the change in the minimum score requirements for the ACT. If you have not yet been made aware, check out these two briefs. A bylaw was passed at the 2016 National Convention that allowed for a student to take the ACT or SAT up until the semester in which they wish to compete. This may be helpful, for instance, if a spring sport student-athlete wishes to take the ACT or SAT during the fall semester. If the test can be taken and a grade officially recorded by the Eligibility Center prior to the semester in which they wish to compete, the student can be certified as eligible.

What if the entering freshman has a learning disability or was home schooled in high school and does not meet the initial freshman eligibility requirements? Can they be certified to compete?

Understandably, there might be situations where an entering freshman does not meet the initial eligibility requirements. But there could be legitimate reasons and documentation as to why this is so. As a standard rule, the Eligibility Center does not have the ability to put aside the requirements listed in our bylaws to make exceptions for students. There are a few committees that review students’ cases who have exceptional circumstances as to why they do not meet the initial freshman eligibility benchmarks. If you are a home school student, you may review the brief found here. If you are a student with a documented learning disability (with an IEP or 504 Plan) you may speak to your institution about requesting an exception to the freshman eligibility requirements based off of the learning disability. You may also contact Legislative Services and someone will be happy to walk you through the process.

Feel free to answer the question at the bottom of the page to give us feedback on what you learned from today's brief.

For more information on all legislative topics, join us on Facebook Live (@PlayNAIA) at Noon CT every Tuesday!

CHECK OUT MORE LEGISLATIVE BRIEFS: 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014