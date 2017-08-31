NAIA Network Video Content Now Available on OTT Applications

National championship and regular-season events can be viewed on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV

August 31, 2017

By Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NAIA, in conjunction with streaming partner Stretch Internet, is pleased to announce that fans can now access NAIA National Championship content, along with regular-season events from Stretch partner conferences and institutions, through custom apps on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

These apps provide fans a seamless way to access content directly on their TVs – with no need to “relay” or “cast” the stream from tablets, phones or desktop computers. Users can access the content simply by searching for “NAIA” on the app interfaces on any of the compatible devices, and then downloading the free NAIA Network app.

Fans will have access to more than 15,000 live and on-demand events during the 2017-18 academic year on these Over-The-Top (OTT) apps. A recent study by comScore revealed that 51 million U.S. homes used OTT in April, 2017, and that OTT penetrates 54 percent of homes with Wi-Fi.

The apps will feature a mix of free and premium content. Fans who have already purchased subscriptions for premium content, such as most NAIA championship events, can easily authenticate their subscriptions through the apps. Those who have not yet purchased subscriptions will need to first select and purchase a package on any mobile or desktop device at http://portal.stretchinternet.com/naia .

Using the professionally-designed, intuitive interface, fans can easily view a schedule of live, upcoming and on-demand broadcasts – or filter by a specific conference and school.

“By adding the NAIA Network and all of its robust content to OTT apps, we are excited to see the increased exposure of the NAIA brand,” said Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications and Media. “We understand the value of having video presence on Apple, Amazon Fire and Android TV and aim to serve the viewing needs of NAIA fans, schools, and administrators.”

“The NAIA Network is truly a one-of-a-kind aggregate network, and we’re excited to continue to find innovative ways for the organization and its conferences and institutions to reach fans, parents, alumni, and supporters,” said Stretch Internet President Ryan Ermeling. “We’re not aware of another amateur sports network that broadcasts more live events on an annual basis, and this is the next chapter in creating a truly phenomenal user experience."

Fans can learn more about the devices at the following links:

Apple TV | CLICK HERE

Amazon Fire TV | CLICK HERE

Android TV | CLICK HERE

ABOUT STRETCH INTERNET: Stretch Internet, founded in 2003 and based in Gilbert, AZ, is the leading streaming provider in collegiate athletics, boasting partnerships with more than 500 schools and nearly three dozen conferences across North America. Known for its world-class customer support and partner-first mentality, Stretch has built a user-centric platform that complements HD video with live data, social media and a host of customizable features to deliver an immersive, one-of-a-kind experience across multiple channels.