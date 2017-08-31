2017 NAIA Football Game of the Week — No. 1

No. 14 Sterling (Kan.) hosts No. 11 Doane (Neb.) in the KCAC-GPAC Challenge

August 31, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A pair of 2016 playoff teams square-off in the first installment of the NAIA Football Game of the Week, as No. 14 Sterling (Kan.) hosts No. 11 Doane (Neb.) Saturday in the KCAC-GPAC Challenge. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CDT at Smisor Stadium in Sterling, Kan. The contest is the season opener for both clubs.

Saturday’s Game of the Week was chosen using a Facebook fan vote. Nominees are posted on Tuesday with the winner of the contest revealed Wednesday morning.

Live Video: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/kcac/

Live Stats – provided by Sterling (Kan.)

Twitter: @DoaneAthletics / @DoaneFootball and @SterlingCSports

Hashtags: #NAIAFootball and #kcacscores

Doane (Neb.)

2016 Team Rankings (Top 15)

No. 3 - Sacks By (3.600)

No. 4 - Total Sacks By (40.000)

No. 4 - KickOff Returns Yds per Att (24.300)

No. 5 - Rushing Defense per Game (113.000)

No. 6 - Opp 4th Down Conv. (25.800)

No. 15 - Rushing Offense per Game (225.200)

No. 15 - Total Scoring Offense (393)

No. 15 - Scoring Offense per Game (35.700)

Doane Players to Watch

Offense – Jack Shadley, QB … Honorable mention All-GPAC team member following 2016 season … threw for 1,553 yards and 18 touchdowns last season … threw for a career-high 292 yards and four touchdowns last season against Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.).

Defense – Cole Wiseman, DB … First-team All-GPAC defensive back in 2016 … ranked second on the team with 58 tackles last season, including 43 solo stops … also recorded two interceptions.

Sterling (Kan.)

2016 Team Rankings (Top 15)

No. 3 - 3rd Down Conv. (49.600)

No. 3 - Scoring Offense per Game (48.600)

No. 4 - 4th Down Conv. (64.700)

No. 4 - Pass Efficiency (172.400)

No. 6 - Pass Offense per Game (330.000)

No. 6 - First Downs per Game (25.600)

No. 6 - Total Offense Yds per Game (516.900)

No. 7 - Total Scoring Offense (535)

No. 9 - Total Pass Offense (3630)

No. 10 - Sacks Against (1.100)

No. 10 - Total Sacks Against (12.000)

No. 12 - Opponent Penalties (568)

No. 15 - KickOff Returns Yds per Att (21.500)

Sterling Players to Watch

Offense – Cedrick Phillips, QB … Second team AFCA-NAIA All-American, KCAC Player of the Year and KCAC first team all-conference in 2016 … led Sterling with 1,009 rushing yards and 3,406 passing yards last season … led the NAIA in total offense per game (401.4 yards per game) in 2016 … accounted for 48 touchdowns (11 rushing / 37 passing).

Defense – Dezmond Howard, LB … Second team All-KCAC in 2016 … led the team with 10 tackles for loss and five sacks, while ranking second on the squad with 100 tackles … Also had one interception and two fumble recoveries a year ago.

Other Top 25 Contests*

Thursday, August 31

(5) Marian (Ind.) at (24) Saint Xavier (Ill.)

(RV) Carroll (Mont.) at (6) Montana Tech

(7) Eastern Oregon at (25) Southern Oregon

Saturday, September 2

(1) Saint Francis (Ind.) at Jamestown (N.D.)

(2) Baker (Kan.) at (9) Grand View (Iowa)

(3) Reinhardt (Ga.) at Cincinnati Christian (Ohio)

(4) Morningside (Iowa) at (10) Tabor (Kan.)

(8) Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at (RV) Warner (Fla.)

(11) Doane (Neb.) at (14) Sterling (Kan.)

(23) William Penn (Iowa) at (12) Missouri Valley

(13) Robert Morris (Ill.) at North Central College

(15) Dickinson State (N.D.) at Valley City State (N.D.)

Bethel (Tenn.) at (16) Southeastern (Fla.)

(19) Montana Western at Weber State

(RV) Concordia (Neb.) at (20) Kansas Wesleyan

(21) Georgetown (Ky.) at (RV) Faulkner (Ala.)

Lincoln University at (22) Langston (Okla.)

*Schedule generated from institutional submission to the NAIA’s SIDHelp system.