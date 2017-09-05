Exceptions to the 12-Hour Enrollment Rule

Senior Exception, Exception to the 12-Hour Enrollment Rule, Request for an Exception, 12-Hour Enrollment Rule

September 05, 2017

The NAIA bylaws state in Article V, Section C, Part 3, a student athlete must be identified and enrolled in a minimum of 12 institutional credit hours at the time of participation. However, what about a student athlete that only needs three hours to graduate, would the bylaws require this student to enroll in nine additional institutional credit hours? The bylaws have carved out an exception to the 12-Hour Enrollment rule for this scenario. The bylaws have also created an exception for graduate students to the 12-Hour Enrollment rule.

Senior Exception Overview

The graduating senior exception is found in the same bylaw as the 12-Hour Enrollment rule and states in part: a student that still has terms of attendance remaining and who will complete the requirement for a baccalaureate degree may take less than 12 institutional hours. The school’s registrar must provide the conference eligibility chair with official verification that the student has completed all other requirements except for the remaining class. The senior exception may only be utilized one time per student and if used appropriately will only be needed once. If for some reason a student uses the senior exception and doesn’t actually graduate, they will forfeit all eligibility in all sports by the NAIA.

Below are some frequently asked questions regarding this exception.

Q: Does a student have to take their courses at their NAIA institution to use the senior exception?

A: Yes, all course work must be completed at the student’s home NAIA institution.

Q: Can I take online courses if those courses are required for graduation?

A: First and foremost, the course in question must meet the definition of institutional credit. If the online course is registered in a term, appears on the student’s class schedule and will be listed on the student’s transcript under a specific term, then yes, that course can be used to satisfy the exception.

Q: A student’s institution does not offer a required course in the student’s last term, can the student take that course at another institution?

A: The student could possibly take a class at another institution (if the student met the definition of identification at their current institution). If this situation arises please call Legislative Services and we can try to help with the process.

Q: A student wants to use the senior exception for the spring term and only needs nine credit hours to graduate, but the student received a “D” in a fall course and wants to repeat the class, can the student still use the senior exception in the spring term?

A: In this case, the student wouldn’t need to use the senior exception because they would be enrolled in 12 institutional credit hours. As a reminder a student can only repeat one class a term where they received a “D” and have it count towards the 12-hour Enrollment rule.

Graduate Student Exception

Upon graduation, the student may identify at an NAIA institution by pursuing a post-graduate degree. The graduate student exception is found in Article V, Section D, Part 5, Exception 2. This exception allows for a graduate student to compete while enrolled in less than 12 institutional credit hours. A graduate student is someone who is enrolled in a graduate program, professional school or fifth-year, post-baccalaureate degree teaching education program. In order to meet this exception the student must be enrolled in a full time course load according to their institution’s policies. Once again the registrar must send verification of this to the eligibility chair in writing. Below are some frequently asked questions regarding this exception.

Q: A graduate school will only allow a student to enroll in six hours in the first semester which isn’t technically a full course load for the program, would the student still be able to compete?

A: In this scenario, if the school does not allow any graduate student to take more than the six hours in the first semester, so six hours would be considered full time for that one semester. Therefore the student would be able to compete.

Q: The graduate school requires a student to complete an internship off campus for a year with no associated class on campus. Can the student compete while enrolled in this internship?

A: It would depend how the internship is reflected on the student’s transcript. The student could compete while completing this internship, if the graduate school lists this as a class on the student’s official transcript, a the class meets the definition of institutional credit, and the credit load is enough to equate to full time enrollment for a graduate student.

Feel free to answer the question at the bottom of the page to give us feedback on what you learned from today's brief.

For more information on all legislative topics, join us on Facebook Live (@PlayNAIA) at Noon CT every Tuesday!

CHECK OUT MORE LEGISLATIVE BRIEFS: 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014

Create your survey with SurveyMonkey