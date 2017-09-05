2017 NAIA Women's Volleyball Players of the Week — No. 1 (Sept. 5)

Dordt (Iowa) earns two of the three volleyball player of the week awards

September 05, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Natalie Geidel of Viterbo (Wis.) has been named the NAIA National Women’s Volleyball Attacker of the Week, Summer Jansen of Dordt (Iowa) has been named the NAIA National Women’s Volleyball Defender of the Week and Jamie Gesink of Dordt (Iowa) has been named the NAIA National Volleyball Setter of the Week, the National office announced Tuesday. Geidel, Jansen and Gesink were selected based on their performances from Aug. 28 – Sept. 3, and were chosen out of a pool of conference and Association of Independent Institution winners.

Attacker of the Week

Natalie Geidel, Viterbo (Wis.)

6-2, SR, MB, West Bent, Wis.

Geidel was named the Hampton Inn Classic MVP as she helped lead her team to defeat three top-25 teams in No. 3 Park (Mo.), No. 8 Columbia (Mo.) and No. 12 Missouri Baptist as well as Friends (Kan.) last weekend.

Weekly Stats 53 kills 79 kills/set 0.427 attack percentage 18 block assists, 3 solo blocks



Defender of the Week

Summer Jansen

5-10, SR, DS, Sheldon, Iowa

Jansen helped her team to four wins on the week with three being against Top-25 teams in No. 14 Montana Tech, No. 18 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) and No. 23 Carroll (Mont.).

Weekly Stats 77 digs 92 digs/set 0.900 reception percentage 0.947 service percentage



Setter of the Week

Jamie Gesink, Dordt (Iowa)

5-9, JR, S, Sioux Center, Iowa

Gesink had a week high of 50 assists against No. 14 ranked Montana Tech and averaged 14 assists per set against No. 23 Carroll (Mont.).

Weekly Stats 161 assists 38 assists/set 12 kills 8 block assists



For more information on NAIA women’s volleyball, click here. For a complete listing of all the national statistical leaders, click here.

Attacker of the Week Nominees: Nada Meawad, Park (Mo.) ; Rachel Andrews, Union (Ky.) ; Kiana Krumm, La Sierra (Calif.) ; Alaina Gentili, Corban (Ore.) ; Bridget Krasowski, Saint Xavier (Ill.) ; Lauren Gross, Indiana Wesleyan ; Olivia L'ami, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) ; Breanna Scott, Arizona Christian ; Anna Kiel, Northwestern (Iowa) ; Carolyne Edwards, Tougaloo (Miss.) ; Kasey Davis, Clarke (Iowa) ; Cynthia Huerta, Fisher (Mass.) ; Kenna Hall, Ottawa (Kan.) ; Caroline Ricks, Georgetown (Ky.) ; Raven Swain, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) ; Lauren McCall, WVU Tech ; Megan Sharratt, Wayland Baptist (Texas) ; Jessyca Watson, Bethel (Tenn.) ; Ehize Omoghibo, Coastal Georgia ; Stephanie Hanewold, University of Northwestern Ohi

Defender of the Week Nominees: Madisson Williams, Lyon (Ark.) ; Paulina Hileman, Union (Ky.) ; Emily Morgan, La Sierra (Calif.) ; Megan Breckenridge, Evergreen (Wash.) ; Leah Alles, St. Francis (Ill.) ; Ashley Gingerich, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) ; Holland Fergurson, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) ; Brooklynn Cheney, Westmont (Calif.) ; Alexis Barnett, Dillard (La.) ; Jordyn Rittman, Grand View (Iowa) ; Katy Koepke, Saint Mary (Kan.) ; Julia Fonseca, Campbellsville (Ky.) ; Joely Roe, Presentation (S.D.) ; Maranda Washington, Huston-Tillotson (Texas) ; Bailee Settle, Asbury (Ky.) ; Dani Chase, Oklahoma City ; Belen Albertos Acensio, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) ; Laney Green, Coastal Georgia ; Angelica Dippold, Lourdes (Ohio)

Setter of the Week Nominees: Brittney Engelbrecht, William Woods (Mo.) ; Carson Gray, Union (Ky.) ; Marissa Fregoso, La Sierra (Calif.) ; Marija Djonovic, College of Idaho ; Kayleigh Kastelein, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) ; Katelyn Dufur, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) ; Natalie Hilderman, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) ; Jessica Williams, William Jessup (Calif.) ; Kamryn Linton, Dillard (La.) ; Hannah Bettge, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) ; Rielly Dobbs, College of the Ozarks (Mo.) ; Adriana Skipper, Ottawa (Kan.) ; Makenzie Montano, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) ; Maddie Squiers, Bellevue (Neb.) ; Valencia Barrett, Huston-Tillotson (Texas) ; Konstantina Pateli, WVU Tech ; Sasha Robinson, Texas Wesleyan ; Annie Kate Hudson, Mobile (Ala.) ; Kimberly Martino, St. Thomas (Fla.) ; Amanda Metz, Siena Heights (Mich.)

2017-18 Women's Volleyball Composite Award Winners (Attacker, Defender, Setter)

Week 1 (September 06): Natalie Geidel, Viterbo (Wis.), Summer Jansen, Dordt (Iowa), Jamie Gesink, Dordt (Iowa)