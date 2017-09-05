2017 NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 1

Northwestern Ohio holds at No. 1 with 4-0 record

September 05, 2017

Story by Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletics Communications & Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With a 4-0-0 record, Northwestern Ohio remains in the No. 1 position in the first regular-season edition of the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Racers have now owned the No. 1 spot in each of the last three polls, dating back to last year.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

Northwestern Ohio, the defending national champion, collected all 18 first-place nods and 498 total points.

The Racers have already earned wins over then-No. 3 Vanguard (Calif.), 2-1, on Aug. 31 and then-No. 11 Westmont (Calif.), 2-1 (2OT), on Aug. 29. They have out-scored their four opponents by a combined 11-2 margin.

On Wednesday, Northwestern Ohio travels to No. 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) – a team the Racers defeated 1-0 in the 2016 national championship title match.

Four newcomers join the Top 25 – No. 13 The Master’s (Calif.), No. 18 Science & Arts (Okla.), No. 23 Tennessee Wesleyan and No. 25 Marian (Ind.). Marian was last in the Top 25 in 2016, The Master’s and Science & Arts were last ranked during the 2015 season, and Tennessee Wesleyan boast its first-ever national mention since 1999.

No. 10 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) boasts the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 181-consecutive mentions, including 152-straight in the top 10.

The Blue Raiders also own the most No. 1 rankings since 1999 with 58.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes

For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 1 (Sept. 5)

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Northwestern Ohio (18) 4-0-0 498 2 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 4-0-0 482 3 4 Benedictine (Kan.) 3-0-0 465 4 14 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 4-0-0 437 5 9 Columbia (Mo.) 4-0-0 432 6 11 Westmont (Calif.) 2-1-0 425 7 10 William Carey (Miss.) 2-0-0 395 T8 3 Vanguard (Calif.) 1-2-0 367 T8 7 Keiser (Fla.) 3-1-0 367 10 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 1-1-1 361 11 13 Mobile (Ala.) 2-0-0 359 12 15 Ottawa (Kan.) 2-0-1 306 13 RV The Master's (Calif.) 5-0-0 301 14 17 Hastings (Neb.) 3-0-0 282 15 20 Southeastern (Fla.) 4-0-0 279 16 6 Baker (Kan.) 0-1-1 253 17 22 Taylor (Ind.) 3-0-0 235 18 NR Science & Arts (Okla.) 2-0-0 218 19 7 Northwest (Wash.) 3-2-0 216 20 19 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 2-1-0 170 T21 18 John Brown (Ark.) 1-1-0 147 T21 16 Cumberland (Tenn.) 0-1-0 147 23 RV Tennessee Wesleyan 1-1-0 142 24 T25 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 2-0-1 134 25 RV Marian (Ind.) 2-2-0 104

Dropped from Top 25: No. 12 Reinhardt (Ga.); No. 21 Kansas Wesleyan; No. 23 Robert Morris (Ill.); No. 24 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas); No. 25 (tie) MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.).



Others Receiving Votes: Midland (Neb.) 91; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 66; Reinhardt (Ga.) 49; Grace (Ind.) 38; Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 23; Central Methodist (Mo.) 20; Jamestown (N.D.) 19; Georgetown (Ky.) 16; Carroll (Mont.) 14; Bethel (Tenn.) 14; St. Thomas (Texas) 13; Siena Heights (Mich.) 11; Missouri Baptist 8; Oklahoma Wesleyan 5; Graceland (Iowa) 3.



^rating from 2017 Top 25 Preseason Poll (Aug. 15)