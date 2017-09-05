2017 NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 1
Story by Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletics Communications & Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With a 4-0-0 record, Northwestern Ohio remains in the No. 1 position in the first regular-season edition of the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Racers have now owned the No. 1 spot in each of the last three polls, dating back to last year.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)
- Northwestern Ohio, the defending national champion, collected all 18 first-place nods and 498 total points.
- The Racers have already earned wins over then-No. 3 Vanguard (Calif.), 2-1, on Aug. 31 and then-No. 11 Westmont (Calif.), 2-1 (2OT), on Aug. 29. They have out-scored their four opponents by a combined 11-2 margin.
- On Wednesday, Northwestern Ohio travels to No. 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) – a team the Racers defeated 1-0 in the 2016 national championship title match.
- Four newcomers join the Top 25 – No. 13 The Master’s (Calif.), No. 18 Science & Arts (Okla.), No. 23 Tennessee Wesleyan and No. 25 Marian (Ind.). Marian was last in the Top 25 in 2016, The Master’s and Science & Arts were last ranked during the 2015 season, and Tennessee Wesleyan boast its first-ever national mention since 1999.
- No. 10 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) boasts the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 181-consecutive mentions, including 152-straight in the top 10.
- The Blue Raiders also own the most No. 1 rankings since 1999 with 58.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes
- For the complete ratings calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 1 (Sept. 5)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK^
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2017 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Northwestern Ohio (18)
|4-0-0
|498
|2
|2
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|4-0-0
|482
|3
|4
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|3-0-0
|465
|4
|14
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|4-0-0
|437
|5
|9
|Columbia (Mo.)
|4-0-0
|432
|6
|11
|Westmont (Calif.)
|2-1-0
|425
|7
|10
|William Carey (Miss.)
|2-0-0
|395
|T8
|3
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|1-2-0
|367
|T8
|7
|Keiser (Fla.)
|3-1-0
|367
|10
|5
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|1-1-1
|361
|11
|13
|Mobile (Ala.)
|2-0-0
|359
|12
|15
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|2-0-1
|306
|13
|RV
|The Master's (Calif.)
|5-0-0
|301
|14
|17
|Hastings (Neb.)
|3-0-0
|282
|15
|20
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|4-0-0
|279
|16
|6
|Baker (Kan.)
|0-1-1
|253
|17
|22
|Taylor (Ind.)
|3-0-0
|235
|18
|NR
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|2-0-0
|218
|19
|7
|Northwest (Wash.)
|3-2-0
|216
|20
|19
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|2-1-0
|170
|T21
|18
|John Brown (Ark.)
|1-1-0
|147
|T21
|16
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|0-1-0
|147
|23
|RV
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|1-1-0
|142
|24
|T25
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|2-0-1
|134
|25
|RV
|Marian (Ind.)
|2-2-0
|104
Dropped from Top 25: No. 12 Reinhardt (Ga.); No. 21 Kansas Wesleyan; No. 23 Robert Morris (Ill.); No. 24 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas); No. 25 (tie) MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.).
Others Receiving Votes: Midland (Neb.) 91; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 66; Reinhardt (Ga.) 49; Grace (Ind.) 38; Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 23; Central Methodist (Mo.) 20; Jamestown (N.D.) 19; Georgetown (Ky.) 16; Carroll (Mont.) 14; Bethel (Tenn.) 14; St. Thomas (Texas) 13; Siena Heights (Mich.) 11; Missouri Baptist 8; Oklahoma Wesleyan 5; Graceland (Iowa) 3.
^rating from 2017 Top 25 Preseason Poll (Aug. 15)