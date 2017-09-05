Print RSS

2017 NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 1

Northwestern Ohio holds at No. 1 with 4-0 record
September 05, 2017
Story by Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletics Communications & Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With a 4-0-0 record, Northwestern Ohio remains in the No. 1 position in the first regular-season edition of the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Racers have now owned the No. 1 spot in each of the last three polls, dating back to last year.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

  • Northwestern Ohio, the defending national champion, collected all 18 first-place nods and 498 total points.
  • The Racers have already earned wins over then-No. 3 Vanguard (Calif.), 2-1, on Aug. 31 and then-No. 11 Westmont (Calif.), 2-1 (2OT), on Aug. 29. They have out-scored their four opponents by a combined 11-2 margin.
  • On Wednesday, Northwestern Ohio travels to No. 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) – a team the Racers defeated 1-0 in the 2016 national championship title match.
  • Four newcomers join the Top 25 – No. 13 The Master’s (Calif.), No. 18 Science & Arts (Okla.), No. 23 Tennessee Wesleyan and No. 25 Marian (Ind.). Marian was last in the Top 25 in 2016, The Master’s and Science & Arts were last ranked during the 2015 season, and Tennessee Wesleyan boast its first-ever national mention since 1999.
  • No. 10 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) boasts the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 181-consecutive mentions, including 152-straight in the top 10.
  • The Blue Raiders also own the most No. 1 rankings since 1999 with 58.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes
  • For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 1 (Sept. 5)

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 1 Northwestern Ohio (18) 4-0-0 498
2 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 4-0-0 482
3 4 Benedictine (Kan.) 3-0-0 465
4 14 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 4-0-0 437
5 9 Columbia (Mo.) 4-0-0 432
6 11 Westmont (Calif.) 2-1-0 425
7 10 William Carey (Miss.) 2-0-0 395
T8 3 Vanguard (Calif.) 1-2-0 367
T8 7 Keiser (Fla.) 3-1-0 367
10 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 1-1-1 361
11 13 Mobile (Ala.) 2-0-0 359
12 15 Ottawa (Kan.) 2-0-1 306
13 RV The Master's (Calif.) 5-0-0 301
14 17 Hastings (Neb.) 3-0-0 282
15 20 Southeastern (Fla.) 4-0-0 279
16 6 Baker (Kan.) 0-1-1 253
17 22 Taylor (Ind.) 3-0-0 235
18 NR Science & Arts (Okla.) 2-0-0 218
19 7 Northwest (Wash.) 3-2-0 216
20 19 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 2-1-0 170
T21 18 John Brown (Ark.) 1-1-0 147
T21 16 Cumberland (Tenn.) 0-1-0 147
23 RV Tennessee Wesleyan 1-1-0 142
24 T25 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 2-0-1 134
25 RV Marian (Ind.) 2-2-0 104

Dropped from Top 25: No. 12 Reinhardt (Ga.); No. 21 Kansas Wesleyan; No. 23 Robert Morris (Ill.); No. 24 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas); No. 25 (tie) MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.).

Others Receiving Votes: Midland (Neb.) 91; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 66; Reinhardt (Ga.) 49; Grace (Ind.) 38; Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 23; Central Methodist (Mo.) 20; Jamestown (N.D.) 19; Georgetown (Ky.) 16; Carroll (Mont.) 14; Bethel (Tenn.) 14; St. Thomas (Texas) 13; Siena Heights (Mich.) 11; Missouri Baptist 8; Oklahoma Wesleyan 5; Graceland (Iowa) 3.

^rating from 2017 Top 25 Preseason Poll (Aug. 15)