2017 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Poll #1 (Aug.15)

Hastings (Neb.) lands the No. 1 slot for the third time

September 05, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Hastings (Neb.) remained in the No. 1 slot in the first regular season NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday. The Broncos were dealt 18 first place votes.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

-With 18 first place votes and 589 points, Hastings (Neb.) tallied its third No. 1 ranking.

-Hastings (Neb.) is undefeated in the first two weeks of action with an 8-0 overall record and played four teams that are receiving votes and one ranked team in this weeks poll.

-Two teams made their way into the top 25 this week: No. 24 Morningside (Iowa) and No. 25 Northwest (Wash.).

-Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 50 total appearance. The last 22 consecutive appearances have been in the top five.

-There has only been one program that has been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season, with Fresno Pacific (Calif.) accomplishing the feat in 2004, 2008 and 2009.

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

RANK WEEK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS 1 1 Hastings (Neb.) (18) 8-0 589 2 6 Viterbo (Wis.) (3) 7-0 566 3 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 8-0 544 4 3 Park (Mo.) 7-1 524 5 7 Westmont (Calif.) 12-1 513 5 2 Dordt (Iowa) 11-2 513 7 8 Columbia (Mo.) 5-3 459 8 25 College of Idaho 9-1 448 9 4 Midland (Neb.) 7-3 445 10 16 Cornerstone (Mich.) 7-1 430 11 12 Missouri Baptist 8-2 391 12 10 Grand View (Iowa) 7-5 364 13 11 Eastern Oregon 7-4 361 14 13 Northwestern (Iowa) 8-1 359 15 9 Corban (Ore.) 7-4 308 16 15 Doane (Neb.) 8-3 303 17 14 Montana Tech 7-5 284 18 19 Georgetown (Ky.) 4-0 273 19 18 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 5-4 250 20 21 Indiana Wesleyan 7-2 238 21 20 Bellevue (Neb.) 6-3 228 22 24 Madonna (Mich.) 9-2 185 23 17 Jamestown (N.D.) 4-4 102 24 NR Morningside (Iowa) 7-5 98 25 NR Northwest (Wash.) 8-2 90

Dropped from the rankings: No. 23 Carroll (Mont.), No. 22 Lourdes

Others receiving votes: Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 84, Lourdes (Ohio) 76, Ottawa (Kan.) 65, Missouri Valley 57, Campbellsville (Ky.) 47, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 36, Texas Wesleyan 26, College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 23, Marian (Ind.) 21, Baker (Kan.) 20, Mobile (Ala.) 15, Providence (Mont.) 14, William Woods (Mo.) 10, Union (Ky.) 9, Hope International (Calif.) 8, Southern Oregon 5, Webber International 4

^Top 25 ranking in Coaches’ Poll on Sept. 5, 2017