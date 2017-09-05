2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 1

Oklahoma Wesleyan returns to No. 1 for the first time in 2017

September 05, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In the first regular season Coaches’ Top 25 poll, the Eagles of Oklahoma Wesleyan jump five spots to claim the No. 1 ranking. With 14 first place votes, the Eagles find themselves atop the polls for the ninth time in school history.

Top 25 Highlights

The Eagles were ranked No. 1 for eight weeks in 2016, before falling to 8 to end the season. They returned to No. 1 with 464 total points.

Wins over #3 Grand View (Iowa) and #17 Baker (Kan.) helped the Eagles get to a hot start and solidify their spot at the top of the Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

Defending National Champions and Preseason No. 1, Hastings (Neb.), dropped to No. 4 after going 2-1-0 to start the year. After a loss to Benedictine (Kan.), the Broncos bounced back with a win over No. 4 Northwestern Ohio.

No. 2 William Carey (Miss.) and No. 3 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) were also able to jump five spots, as each have a 3-0-0 record.

Rounding out the top five is Rio Grande (Ohio), dropping three spots folliwng a loss to Mobile (Ala.)

Georgia Gwinnet improved to No. 13 with a win over No. 15 Union (Ky.)

Six different teams moved into the Top 25 for the first time in 2017 this week.

Missouri Valley made the biggest jump, going from Receiving Votes to the No. 8 spot.

Benedictine (Kan.) was Receiving Votes in the Preseason Poll, but is now No. 15 following its upset of No. 1 Hastings (Neb.)

Rio Grande (Ohio) holds the record for most No. 1 rankings with 57. They currently are ranked No. 5. The RedStorm were 2015 NAIA National Champions and the National Runner-Up in 2016.

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 107-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the 2007 Top 25 Poll (Sept. 5). Rio Grande is second with 100-consecutive rankings.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 1 (Sept. 5)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL 2017 Record TOTAL POINTS 1 6 Oklahoma Wesleyan 2-0 464 2 7 William Carey (Miss.) 3-0 441 3 8 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 3-0 431 4 1 Hastings (Neb.) 2-1 420 5 2 Rio Grande (Ohio) 2-1 391 6 10 Corban (Ore.) 3-0 389 7 4 University of Northwestern Ohi 0-1 380 8 NR Missouri Valley 3-0 357 9 16 Campbellsville (Ky.) 2-0 327 T-10 NR Mobile (Ala.) 2-0 319 T-10 20 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 2-0 319 12 17 Baker (Kan.) 2-1 308 13 21 Georgia Gwinnett 2-0 301 14 23 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 2-0 268 15 NR Benedictine (Kan.) 2-0 249 16 11 Bryan (Tenn.) 2-2 240 17 NR Vanguard (Calif.) 4-1 218 18 13 Midland (Neb.) 2-1 185 19 NR St. Thomas (Fla.) 2-1 167 20 12 Thomas (Ga.) 1-2 141 21 15 Union (Ky.) 1-1 126 22 22 Menlo (Calif.) 1-1 111 23 NR Dalton State (Ga.) 2-1 104 T-24 24 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 2-1 93 T-24 9 Marymount (Calif.) 0-2 93

Dropped from Top 25: Spring Arbor (Mich.), Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.), Grand View (Iowa), WVU Tech, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), John Brown (Ark.)

Others Receiving Votes: Spring Arbor (Mich.) 92; Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) 62; Grand View (Iowa) 57; Cumberland (Tenn.) 54; UC Merced 35; Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 32; Oklahoma City 31; Tennessee Wesleyan 29; Westmont (Calif.) 27; Madonna (Mich.) 22; Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 21; Judson (Ill.) 18; Northwestern (Iowa) 15; Bethel (Ind.) 9; Keiser (Fla.) 9; Bellevue (Neb.) 6; LSU Alexandria 4.