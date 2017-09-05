Print RSS

2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 1

Oklahoma Wesleyan returns to No. 1 for the first time in 2017
September 05, 2017
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In the first regular season Coaches’ Top 25 poll, the Eagles of Oklahoma Wesleyan jump five spots to claim the No. 1 ranking. With 14 first place votes, the Eagles find themselves atop the polls for the ninth time in school history.

Top 25 Highlights

  • The Eagles were ranked No. 1 for eight weeks in 2016, before falling to 8 to end the season. They returned to No. 1 with 464 total points.
  • Wins over #3 Grand View (Iowa) and #17 Baker (Kan.) helped the Eagles get to a hot start and solidify their spot at the top of the Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.
  • Defending National Champions and Preseason No. 1, Hastings (Neb.), dropped to No. 4 after going 2-1-0 to start the year. After a loss to Benedictine (Kan.), the Broncos bounced back with a win over No. 4 Northwestern Ohio.
  • No. 2 William Carey (Miss.) and No. 3 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) were also able to jump five spots, as each have a 3-0-0 record.
  • Rounding out the top five is Rio Grande (Ohio), dropping three spots folliwng a loss to Mobile (Ala.)
  • Georgia Gwinnet improved to No. 13 with a win over No. 15 Union (Ky.)
  • Six different teams moved into the Top 25 for the first time in 2017 this week.
  • Missouri Valley made the biggest jump, going from Receiving Votes to the No. 8 spot.
  • Benedictine (Kan.) was Receiving Votes in the Preseason Poll, but is now No. 15 following its upset of No. 1 Hastings (Neb.)
  • Rio Grande (Ohio) holds the record for most No. 1 rankings with 57. They currently are ranked No. 5. The RedStorm were 2015 NAIA National Champions and the National Runner-Up in 2016.
  • Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 107-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the 2007 Top 25 Poll (Sept. 5). Rio Grande is second with 100-consecutive rankings.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 1 (Sept. 5)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL 2017 Record TOTAL POINTS
1 6 Oklahoma Wesleyan 2-0 464
2 7 William Carey (Miss.) 3-0 441
3 8 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 3-0 431
4 1 Hastings (Neb.) 2-1 420
5 2 Rio Grande (Ohio) 2-1 391
6 10 Corban (Ore.) 3-0 389
7 4 University of Northwestern Ohi 0-1 380
8 NR Missouri Valley 3-0 357
9 16 Campbellsville (Ky.) 2-0 327
T-10 NR Mobile (Ala.) 2-0 319
T-10 20 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 2-0 319
12 17 Baker (Kan.) 2-1 308
13 21 Georgia Gwinnett 2-0 301
14 23 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 2-0 268
15 NR Benedictine (Kan.) 2-0 249
16 11 Bryan (Tenn.) 2-2 240
17 NR Vanguard (Calif.) 4-1 218
18 13 Midland (Neb.) 2-1 185
19 NR St. Thomas (Fla.) 2-1 167
20 12 Thomas (Ga.) 1-2 141
21 15 Union (Ky.) 1-1 126
22 22 Menlo (Calif.) 1-1 111
23 NR Dalton State (Ga.) 2-1 104
T-24 24 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 2-1 93
T-24 9 Marymount (Calif.) 0-2 93

Dropped from Top 25: Spring Arbor (Mich.), Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.), Grand View (Iowa), WVU Tech, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), John Brown (Ark.)

Others Receiving Votes: Spring Arbor (Mich.) 92; Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) 62; Grand View (Iowa) 57; Cumberland (Tenn.) 54; UC Merced 35; Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 32; Oklahoma City 31; Tennessee Wesleyan 29; Westmont (Calif.) 27; Madonna (Mich.) 22; Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 21; Judson (Ill.) 18; Northwestern (Iowa) 15; Bethel (Ind.) 9; Keiser (Fla.) 9; Bellevue (Neb.) 6; LSU Alexandria 4.