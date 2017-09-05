2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In the first regular season Coaches’ Top 25 poll, the Eagles of Oklahoma Wesleyan jump five spots to claim the No. 1 ranking. With 14 first place votes, the Eagles find themselves atop the polls for the ninth time in school history.
Top 25 Highlights
- The Eagles were ranked No. 1 for eight weeks in 2016, before falling to 8 to end the season. They returned to No. 1 with 464 total points.
- Wins over #3 Grand View (Iowa) and #17 Baker (Kan.) helped the Eagles get to a hot start and solidify their spot at the top of the Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.
- Defending National Champions and Preseason No. 1, Hastings (Neb.), dropped to No. 4 after going 2-1-0 to start the year. After a loss to Benedictine (Kan.), the Broncos bounced back with a win over No. 4 Northwestern Ohio.
- No. 2 William Carey (Miss.) and No. 3 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) were also able to jump five spots, as each have a 3-0-0 record.
- Rounding out the top five is Rio Grande (Ohio), dropping three spots folliwng a loss to Mobile (Ala.)
- Georgia Gwinnet improved to No. 13 with a win over No. 15 Union (Ky.)
- Six different teams moved into the Top 25 for the first time in 2017 this week.
- Missouri Valley made the biggest jump, going from Receiving Votes to the No. 8 spot.
- Benedictine (Kan.) was Receiving Votes in the Preseason Poll, but is now No. 15 following its upset of No. 1 Hastings (Neb.)
- Rio Grande (Ohio) holds the record for most No. 1 rankings with 57. They currently are ranked No. 5. The RedStorm were 2015 NAIA National Champions and the National Runner-Up in 2016.
- Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 107-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the 2007 Top 25 Poll (Sept. 5). Rio Grande is second with 100-consecutive rankings.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 1 (Sept. 5)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL
|2017 Record
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|6
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|2-0
|464
|2
|7
|William Carey (Miss.)
|3-0
|441
|3
|8
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|3-0
|431
|4
|1
|Hastings (Neb.)
|2-1
|420
|5
|2
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|2-1
|391
|6
|10
|Corban (Ore.)
|3-0
|389
|7
|4
|University of Northwestern Ohi
|0-1
|380
|8
|NR
|Missouri Valley
|3-0
|357
|9
|16
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|2-0
|327
|T-10
|NR
|Mobile (Ala.)
|2-0
|319
|T-10
|20
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|2-0
|319
|12
|17
|Baker (Kan.)
|2-1
|308
|13
|21
|Georgia Gwinnett
|2-0
|301
|14
|23
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|2-0
|268
|15
|NR
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|2-0
|249
|16
|11
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|2-2
|240
|17
|NR
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|4-1
|218
|18
|13
|Midland (Neb.)
|2-1
|185
|19
|NR
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|2-1
|167
|20
|12
|Thomas (Ga.)
|1-2
|141
|21
|15
|Union (Ky.)
|1-1
|126
|22
|22
|Menlo (Calif.)
|1-1
|111
|23
|NR
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|2-1
|104
|T-24
|24
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|2-1
|93
|T-24
|9
|Marymount (Calif.)
|0-2
|93
Dropped from Top 25: Spring Arbor (Mich.), Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.), Grand View (Iowa), WVU Tech, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), John Brown (Ark.)
Others Receiving Votes: Spring Arbor (Mich.) 92; Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) 62; Grand View (Iowa) 57; Cumberland (Tenn.) 54; UC Merced 35; Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 32; Oklahoma City 31; Tennessee Wesleyan 29; Westmont (Calif.) 27; Madonna (Mich.) 22; Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 21; Judson (Ill.) 18; Northwestern (Iowa) 15; Bethel (Ind.) 9; Keiser (Fla.) 9; Bellevue (Neb.) 6; LSU Alexandria 4.