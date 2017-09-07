2017 NAIA Football Game of the Week — No. 2

No. 19 Montana Western and No. 7 Eastern Oregon square off in a key, early-season Frontier Conference showdown.

September 07, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – No. 19 Montana Western and No. 7 Eastern Oregon both look to rebound after losses last week in the second installment of the NAIA Football Game of the Week. Kickoff in this key Frontier Conference showdown is scheduled for 1 p.m. PDT at Community Stadium in La Grande, Ore.

Saturday’s Game of the Week was chosen using a Facebook fan vote. Nominees are posted on Tuesday with the winner of the contest revealed Wednesday morning.

Live Video: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/eou/

Live Stats – provided by Eastern Oregon

Twitter: @eouathletics and @UMWBulldogs ‏

Hashtag: #NAIAFootball

Eastern Oregon

2017 Team Rankings (Top 15)

No. 1 - 4th Down Conv. (100.000)

No. 1 - PAT Kicking (1.000)

No. 6 - Punt Yds per Att (43.400)

No. 15 - Opponent Penalties (51)

Eastern Oregon Players to Watch

Offense – Kai Quinn, QB … Leads the team in both rushing (95 yards) and passing (129) yards … accounted for all three of the Mountaineers’ touchdowns this season.

Defense – Justin Hughes, DB … Tallied a team-high 11 tackles in the club’s season opener against Southern Oregon … ranked third on the team last year with 99 tackles (60 solo ).

Montana Western

2017 Team Rankings (Top 15)

No. 1 - PAT Kicking (1.000)

Montana Western Players to Watch

Offense – Hunter Thomsen, RB … Led the team with 809 rushing yards and nine touchdowns last season … through two games in 2017, Thomsen has rushed for 96 yards.

Defense – Michael Bennett, LB … Paces the squad with 16 tackles through two games, including seven solo stops … Recorded seven tackles last week in the Bulldogs’ loss to NCAA Division I Weber State (Utah).

Other Top 25 Contests*

Saturday, September 9

St. Francis (Ill.) at (1) Saint Francis (Ind.)

(2) Baker (Kan.) at Culver-Stockton (Mo.)

(3) Reinhardt (Ga.) at (RV) Faulkner (Ala.)

Truman State University at (4) Morningside (Iowa)

(13) Robert Morris (Ill.) at (5) Marian (Ind.)

(6) Montana Tech at Montana State-Northern

(19) Montana Western at (7) Eastern Oregon

(9) Grand View (Iowa) at Central Methodist (Mo.)

Friends (Kan.) at (11) Doane (Neb.)

Graceland (Iowa) at (12) Missouri Valley

(14) Sterling (Kan.) at Mayville State (N.D.)

(15) Dickinson State (N.D.) at Northwestern (Iowa)

(16) Southeastern (Fla.) at (21) Georgetown (Ky.)

Jamestown (N.D.) at (17) Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)

(22) Langston (Okla.) at Lyon (Ark.)

MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) at (23) William Penn (Iowa)

(24) Saint Xavier (Ill.) at Missouri Baptist

(25) Southern Oregon at College of Idaho

Schedule generated from institutional submission to the NAIA’s SIDHelp system.