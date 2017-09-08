Second Annual SCB Hall of Fame Class Announced

SBC Hall of Fame to take place in Evansville, Ind.

September 08, 2017

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. – With much excitement, Small College Basketball announces the Second Annual SCB Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will return to Evansville, Indiana. The SCB Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton in Evansville, Indiana. SCB will induct 12 new members into its elite Hall of Fame.

"It is an absolute thrill to announce the Class of 2017 for the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame,” said SCB Founder, John McCarthy. “This class represents the best of the best in the history of small college basketball, and it is with great pleasure that we announce this class.

The Small College Basketball Class of 2017 consists of the following members:

Zelmo Beaty, Player, Prairie View A&M

Walt Frazier, Player, Southern Illinois

Emil Liston, Contributor, Baker

Bob Love, Player, Southern

Coach Don Meyer, Coach, Hamline, David Lipscomb and Northern State

Coach Dave Robbins, Coach, Virginia Union

Jack Sikma, Player, Illinois Wesleyan

Elmore Smith, Player, Kentucky State

Jim Spivey, Player, Southeastern Oklahoma State

Rico Swanson, Player, Bethel (IN)

George Tinsley, Player, Kentucky Wesleyan

Al Tucker, Player, Oklahoma Baptist

Fans may purchase tickets/tables to the Hall of Fame Induction through the following link, www.HoFClassic.com, or by calling 812-421-2212.

“This is an outstanding Hall of Fame Class, nearly equal to the inaugural class” said Don Landry, member of the SCB Hall of Fame Selection committee. “It includes two great coaches, a famous contributor to the sport and several of the greatest players to ever play small college basketball.



“As a member of the selection committee, it was extremely difficult to make a decision of the most deserving players. In the future we have many more deserving coaches and players to consider. Our assignment will not get easier.”

Said SCB Founder, John McCarthy: “It is important to note the tremendous amount of time and effort put forth from our Hall of Fame Committee. This process has taken months and months of research, discussion and exchange of information. This prominent committee spent a great deal of time with this process, and I am incredibly grateful.”

The SCB Hall of Fame committee consists of: Don Landry, former head coach/AD/commissioner, Roy Pickerill, SID Kentucky Wesleyan and NCAA Elite 8 media coordinator, Jim Nelson, AD Emeritus and Former Head Coach at Suffolk, Doug Palm, NCAA DIII historian, Rick Zvosec, former collegiate head coach, Gary Pine, Azusa Pacific AD, Steve Shepherd, AD and head basketball coach at College of the Ozarks, Gary Stewart, head coach at Stevenson University, Jerry Dunn, head coach at Tuskegee, Matt Simms, executive director of USCAA, Mike Lightfoot, head coach at Bethel (Ind.), Bob Guptill, SID at GNAC & Central Washington; former SID at Pac West, Chad Waller, Director of Athletic Communications & Media, John Rinka, SCB Hall of Fame Member and Steve Knight, Head Coach, William Carey.

If you are interested in nominating a former SCB collegiate student-athlete, coach or contributor for the Hall of Fame, please submit information to scbhof@gmail.com.

For more information about Small College Basketball, please visit the website at www.smallcollegebasketball.com.

“My induction into the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame last November is the most cherished of my awards,” said John Rinka, 2016 SCB Hall of Fame inductee, and current member of the SCB Hall of Fame Committee. “I cannot imagine a greater honor than to have my basketball accomplishments recognized along with those of Earl Monroe, Travis Grant, Jerry Sloan, Lucious Jackson and the other greats in the inaugural class who came out of the small college ranks.”



#SCB