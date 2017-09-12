2017 NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 2

Spring Arbor is the new No. 1 after upending previous top-ranked UNOH last week

September 12, 2017

Story by Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletics Communications & Media



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the first time this year, Spring Arbor (Mich.) earns the No. 1 position in the second regular-season edition of the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. With a perfect 6-0-0 record, the Cougars own their 14th all-time top billing and first since Nov. 8, 2016.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

Courtesy of a 1-0 win over then-top ranked University of Northwestern Ohio on Sept. 6, Spring Arbor (Mich.) leapfrogs the Racers for the No. 1 slot. Spring Arbor, the defending national runner-up, had been in the No. 2 ranking for the last three-straight polls.

The 14 all-time No. 1 rankings for Spring Arbor is good for sixth-most on the active list of NAIA women’s soccer programs.

Spring Arbor gathered all 18 first-place votes and 498 total points.

No. 9 The Master’s (Calif.), tied for the best improvement with a four-spot hike, owns the most wins in the NAIA with a 7-0-0 mark.

No. 19 Midland (Neb.) is the lone newcomer this week with a 5-1-0 start. This is the Warriors first Top 25 mention since records date back to 1999.

No. 10 (tie) Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) boasts the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 197-consecutive mentions dating back to the start of the 1999 season. Included in that stretch is 167-straight in the top 10. Behind Lindsey Wilson on the active list is Spring Arbor at 75-straight Top 25 mentions and No. 8 Keiser (Fla.) at 73-straight.

The Blue Raiders also own the most No. 1 rankings since 1999 with 58, followed by former member Azusa Pacific (Calif.) with 32, Westmont (Calif.) and former member Concordia (Ore.) with 19, former member Lee (Tenn.) at 16 and Spring Arbor with 14.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes

For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 1 (Sept. 12)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) (18) 6-0-0 498 2 1 Northwestern Ohio 4-1-1 479 3 3 Benedictine (Kan.) 5-0-0 469 4 4 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 6-0-0 449 5 5 Columbia (Mo.) 5-0-0 428 6 6 Westmont (Calif.) 5-1-0 420 7 7 William Carey (Miss.) 4-0-0 407 8 8 Keiser (Fla.) 3-1-0 373 9 13 The Master's (Calif.) 7-0-0 367 T10 8 Vanguard (Calif.) 2-3-0 347 T10 10 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 1-1-3 347 12 11 Mobile (Ala.) 4-1-0 323 13 12 Ottawa (Kan.) 3-0-1 317 14 14 Hastings (Neb.) 4-1-0 288 15 15 Southeastern (Fla.) 5-0-0 274 16 17 Taylor (Ind.) 4-1-0 244 17 21 John Brown (Ark.) 4-1-0 239 18 20 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 4-1-0 217 19 NR Midland (Neb.) 5-1-0 201 20 16 Baker (Kan.) 0-2-2 188 21 18 Science & Arts (Okla.) 3-1-0 184 22 25 Marian (Ind.) 3-2-0 144 23 19 Northwest (Wash.) 3-3-0 140 24 21 Cumberland (Tenn.) 2-2-0 127 25 23 Tennessee Wesleyan 1-2-0 96



Dropped from Top 25: No. 24 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.).



Others Receiving Votes: Jamestown (N.D.) 80; Central Methodist (Mo.) 67; Trinity Christian (Ill.) 50; Bethel (Tenn.) 45; St. Thomas (Texas) 30; Oklahoma Wesleyan 22; Grace (Ind.) 19; Missouri Baptist 15; Georgetown (Ky.) 12; Graceland (Iowa) 11; Siena Heights (Mich.) 8; St. Ambrose (Iowa) 6; Morningside (Iowa) 3; Carroll (Mont.) 3.



