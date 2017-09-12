Print RSS

2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2

Oklahoma Wesleyan stays at No. 1 for the second time of 2017
September 12, 2017
By Trevor Lininger, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second week in a row, the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles hold the No. 1 ranking in the second Coaches’ Top 25 Poll of 2017, announced the national office Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights

  • Oklahoma Wesleyan received 495 points, earning the No. 1 spot for the second week in a row, and the 10th time in program history.
  • The Eagles defeated No. 4 Hastings (Neb.) and tied No. 8 Missouri Valley to remain at the top
  • Defending National Champions Hastings  (Neb.) dropped two spots this week to No. 6. The Broncos began the year ranked No. 1, and have gone 4-2-0 since
  • Spring Arbor (Mich.) and Westmont (Calif.) join the Top 25 for the first time in 2017
  • Rio Grande (Ohio) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 57. They are currently ranked No. 4
  • Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 108-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 Poll in 2007. Rio Grande is second with 101-consecutive rankings.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes"
  • For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2 (Sept. 12)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 1 Oklahoma Wesleyan 3-0-1 495
2 2 William Carey (Miss.) 4-0-0 484
3 8 Missouri Valley 4-0-1 449
4 5 Rio Grande (Ohio) 3-1-0 441
5 6 Corban (Ore.) 4-0-1 426
6 4 Hastings (Neb.) 4-2-0 421
7 3 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 4-1-0 400
8 9 Campbellsville (Ky.) 4-0-0 382
9 10 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 4-0-0 363
10 7 University of Northwestern Ohio 1-1-1 348
11 13 Georgia Gwinnett 4-0 343
12 12 Baker (Kan.) 3-1-1 334
13 10 Mobile (Ala.) 3-1-0 318
14 14 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 3-0-0 303
15 15 Benedictine (Kan.) 4-0-1 277
16 17 Vanguard (Calif.) 5-1-0 256
17 16 Bryan (Tenn.) 4-2-0 241
18 19 St. Thomas (Fla.) 2-1-0 198
19 23 Dalton State (Ga.) 4-1-0 183
20 21 Union (Ky.) 2-2-1 153
21 24 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 3-1-0 148
22 24 Marymount (Calif.) 2-2-1 147
23 18 Midland (Neb.) 3-2-0 137
24 NR Spring Arbor (Mich.) 4-2-0 107
25 NR Westmont (Calif.) 1-1-2 90

Dropped from Top 25: Menlo (Calif.), Thomas (Ga.)

Receiving Votes: Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 54; Cumberland (Tenn.) 49; Tennessee Wesleyan 46; Hope International (Calif.) 37; Bethel (Ind.) 37; Central Methodist (Mo.) 29; Madonna (Mich.) 28; Oklahoma City 27; LSU Alexandria 27; Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 26; Columbia (Mo.) 26; UC Merced 24; Northwestern (Iowa) 8; Bethel (Tenn.) 8; Keiser (Fla.) 7; Menlo (Calif.) 6; Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 4; The Master’s (Calif.) 3; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 3; Thomas (Ga.) 3.