2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2
By Trevor Lininger, Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second week in a row, the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles hold the No. 1 ranking in the second Coaches’ Top 25 Poll of 2017, announced the national office Tuesday.
Top 25 Highlights
- Oklahoma Wesleyan received 495 points, earning the No. 1 spot for the second week in a row, and the 10th time in program history.
- The Eagles defeated No. 4 Hastings (Neb.) and tied No. 8 Missouri Valley to remain at the top
- Defending National Champions Hastings (Neb.) dropped two spots this week to No. 6. The Broncos began the year ranked No. 1, and have gone 4-2-0 since
- Spring Arbor (Mich.) and Westmont (Calif.) join the Top 25 for the first time in 2017
- Rio Grande (Ohio) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 57. They are currently ranked No. 4
- Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 108-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 Poll in 2007. Rio Grande is second with 101-consecutive rankings.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes"
- For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2 (Sept. 12)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL
|2017 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|3-0-1
|495
|2
|2
|William Carey (Miss.)
|4-0-0
|484
|3
|8
|Missouri Valley
|4-0-1
|449
|4
|5
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|3-1-0
|441
|5
|6
|Corban (Ore.)
|4-0-1
|426
|6
|4
|Hastings (Neb.)
|4-2-0
|421
|7
|3
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|4-1-0
|400
|8
|9
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|4-0-0
|382
|9
|10
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|4-0-0
|363
|10
|7
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|1-1-1
|348
|11
|13
|Georgia Gwinnett
|4-0
|343
|12
|12
|Baker (Kan.)
|3-1-1
|334
|13
|10
|Mobile (Ala.)
|3-1-0
|318
|14
|14
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|3-0-0
|303
|15
|15
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|4-0-1
|277
|16
|17
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|5-1-0
|256
|17
|16
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|4-2-0
|241
|18
|19
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|2-1-0
|198
|19
|23
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|4-1-0
|183
|20
|21
|Union (Ky.)
|2-2-1
|153
|21
|24
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|3-1-0
|148
|22
|24
|Marymount (Calif.)
|2-2-1
|147
|23
|18
|Midland (Neb.)
|3-2-0
|137
|24
|NR
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|4-2-0
|107
|25
|NR
|Westmont (Calif.)
|1-1-2
|90
Dropped from Top 25: Menlo (Calif.), Thomas (Ga.)
Receiving Votes: Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 54; Cumberland (Tenn.) 49; Tennessee Wesleyan 46; Hope International (Calif.) 37; Bethel (Ind.) 37; Central Methodist (Mo.) 29; Madonna (Mich.) 28; Oklahoma City 27; LSU Alexandria 27; Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 26; Columbia (Mo.) 26; UC Merced 24; Northwestern (Iowa) 8; Bethel (Tenn.) 8; Keiser (Fla.) 7; Menlo (Calif.) 6; Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 4; The Master’s (Calif.) 3; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 3; Thomas (Ga.) 3.