2017 NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 1

Southern Oregon remains on top in the first regular season poll

September 13, 2017

By Trevor Lininger, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Defending champion Southern Oregon will remain at the No. 1 spot in the first NAIA Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll of the 2017 regular season, the national office announced Wednesday.



Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

Southern Oregon has now earned 32 total No. 1 rankings in school history, with 20 in the last five years.

The Raiders of Southern Oregon garnered 16 first place votes in this poll

Madonna (Mich.) and Indiana Tech made the jump into the Top 25 for the first time in 2017

Southern Oregon holds the record for the most No. 1 appearances with a total of 32

The longest active streak of being in the top 25 also belongs to Southern Oregon, with 86 straight appearances dating back to 2008

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL POINTS 1 1 Southern Oregon 587 2 2 St. Francis (Ill.) 568 3 3 British Columbia 560 4 4 The Master's (Calif.) 514 5 6 Eastern Oregon 512 6 7 Northwestern (Iowa) 482 7 8 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 472 8 NR Madonna (Mich.) 449 9 9 Shawnee State (Ohio) 427 10 10 College of Idaho 422 11 5 Cornerstone (Mich.) 406 12 13 Saint Mary (Kan.) 383 13 15 Taylor (Ind.) 358 14 14 Oklahoma City 344 15 25 Columbia (Mo.) 315 16 12 Marian (Ind.) 312 17 17 Oregon Tech 265 18 16 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 263 19 18 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 240 20 11 Missouri Valley 232 21 NR Indiana Tech 229 22 19 Carroll (Mont.) 191 23 20 Westmont (Calif.) 178 24 21 Aquinas (Mich.) 149 25 23 Milligan (Tenn.) 127

Others Receiving Votes: Indiana Wesleyan 100; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 89; Northwest Christian (Ore.) 84; Campbellsville (Ky.) 53; SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 51; Doane (Neb.) 39; Siena Heights (Mich.) 34; William Carey (Miss.) 5; SAGU (Texas) 5; Mount Mercy (Iowa) 3

Dropped From Top 25: Wayland Baptist (Texas); SCAD Savannah (Ga.)