2017 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 1
September 13, 2017
By Trevor Lininger, Athletic Communication and Sports Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - British Columbia earns the top spot in the NAIA Women’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):
- Defending National Champion British Columbia have held the No. 1 ranking for the past three polls
- The Thunderbirds of British Columbia earned a total of 19 first place votes
- Trinity Christian (Ill.) and St. Francis (Ill.) broke into the top 25 for the first time in 2017
- Simon Fraser (B.C.) holds the current record for most No. 1 rankings with a total of 40
- College of Idaho holds the longest streak of consecutive active Top 25 rankings with 68 in-a-row. The Coyotes have been ranked in each of the polls since 2009. Following College of Idaho is Carroll (Mont.) at 60-straight rankings, Northwest Christian (Ore.) at 55 and The Master’s (Calif.) at 51
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL
|POINTS
|1
|1
|British Columbia
|590
|2
|2
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|568
|3
|2
|Oklahoma City
|557
|4
|4
|College of Idaho
|535
|5
|5
|Southern Oregon
|508
|6
|6
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|493
|7
|6
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|461
|8
|9
|The Master's (Calif.)
|433
|9
|8
|Northwest Christian (Ore.)
|427
|10
|11
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)
|422
|11
|10
|Dordt (Iowa)
|412
|12
|12
|Oregon Tech
|396
|13
|14
|Taylor (Ind.)
|380
|14
|15
|Carroll (Mont.)
|328
|15
|17
|Morningside (Iowa)
|323
|16
|16
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|318
|17
|19
|Indiana Wesleyan
|247
|18
|18
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|242
|19
|25
|Madonna (Mich.)
|240
|20
|20
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|222
|21
|13
|Hastings (Neb.)
|221
|22
|22
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|198
|23
|NR
|Trinity Christian (Ill.)
|183
|24
|23
|Marian (Ind.)
|150
|25
|NR
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|135
Others Receiving Votes: Siena Heights (Mich.) 112; Northwest (Wash.) 81; Saint Xavier (Ill.) 66; Spring Arbor (Mich.) 48; William Jessup (Calif.) 35; Mount Mercy (Iowa) 28; Texas Wesleyan 15; Cornerstone 15; Blue Mountain (Miss.) 14; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.); Baker (Kan.) 7; Tennessee Wesleyan 7
Dropped From Top 25: Saint Xavier (Ill.); MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)