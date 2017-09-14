2017 NAIA Football Game of the Week — No. 3

Top 25 battle in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tabbed as NAIA Game of the Week

September 14, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – No. 7 Doane (Neb.) hosts No. 22 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) Saturday in the third edition of the 2017 NAIA Football Game of the Week. The key Great Plains Athletic Conference showdown is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. CDT in Crete, Neb.

Doane boasts a 20-11-1 all-time record against Dakota Wesleyan, including a 61-34 victory a season ago. The last victory for Dakota Wesleyan came in 2014 – 27-23 in Mitchell, S.D.

Saturday’s Game of the Week was chosen using a Facebook fan vote. Nominees are posted on Tuesday with the winner of the contest revealed Wednesday morning.

Live Video: http://ncnsportsnow.com/

Live Stats – provided by Doane (Neb.)

Twitter: @DoaneAthletics / @DoaneFootball and @dwusports

Hashtags: #NAIAFootball

Doane (Neb.)

2017 Team Rankings (Top 15)

No. 3 - Pass Def Efficiency (76.900)

No. 9 - Punt Returns Yds per Att (16.800)

No. 15 - Total Sacks Against (2.000)

Doane (Neb.) Players to Watch

Offense – Kyle Jensen, RB … leds the team with 194 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns this season … tallied a career-best 142 rushing yards in the Tigers’ season opener against then-No. 14 Sterling (Kan.) … Tallied 52 yards on 12 carries last week against Friends (Kan.).

Defense – Cole Wiseman, DB … leads the team with two interceptions, including a 77-yard interception return for a touchdown last week against Friends (Kan.) – the 10th longest return in Doane football history … ranks tied for fifth on the team with 11 tackles … paces the team with four punt returns for 61 yards (15.3 yards per return average).

Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)

2017 Team Rankings (Top 15)

No. 2 - Total Scoring Offense (148)

No. 3 - Total Offense Yds per Game (611.300)

No. 4 - Total Pass Offense (1038)

No. 4 - Pass Efficiency (202.900)

No. 4 - Total Rushing Offense (796)

No. 5 - 3rd Down Conv. (56.800)

No. 7 - Scoring Offense per Game (49.300)

No. 9 - First Downs per Game (27.300)

No. 9 - Pass Offense per Game (346.000)

No. 9 - Rushing Offense per Game (265.300)

Dakota Wesleyan Players to Watch

Offense – Dillon Turner, QB … Reigning Great Plays Athletics Conference Offensive Player of the Year … enters Saturday ranked among the top 10 nationally in total offense (1,140), total offense per game (380.0), pass efficiency (212.8), total passing (996) and passing yards per game (332.0) … threw for a season-high 437 yards and six touchdowns in Dakota Wesleyan’s week-two win against Saint Mary (Kan.) … boasts 8,300 career passing yards and 93 career touchdowns.

Defense – Charlie LaRoche, S … Leads the team with two interceptions – both coming last week against Jamestown (N.D.) … recorded 13 total tackles this season, including a season-high six in the season opener against Dakota State (S.D.).

Other Top 25 Contests*

Saturday, September 16

(1) Saint Francis (Ind.) at (23) St. Ambrose (Iowa)

Graceland (Iowa) at (2) Baker (Kan.)

Webber International (Fla.) at (3) Reinhardt (Ga.)

Dordt (Iowa) at (4) Morningside (Iowa)

(5) Montana Tech at (RV) Rocky Mountain (Mont.)

(6) Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at Union (Ky.)

(22) Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) at (7) Doane (Neb.)

(9) Grand View (Iowa) at Avila (Mo.)

Bluefield (Va.) at (10) Southeastern (Fla.)

(11) Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho

Wayland Baptist (Texas) at (12) Arizona Christian

Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) at (13) Saint Xavier (Ill.)

(14) Southern Oregon at (RV) Montana Western

Point (Ga.) at (16) Georgetown (Ky.)

(16) Benedictine (Kan.) at (19) MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)

Bethel (Kan.) at (18) Tabor (Kan.)

Concordia (Neb.) at (24) Northwestern (Iowa)

Saint Mary (Kan.) at (25) Kansas Wesleyan

*Schedule generated from institutional submission to the NAIA’s SIDHelp system.