Doane Football Mounts Memorable Comeback

NAIA Football Game of the Week

September 17, 2017

Article by Rick Schmuecker, Doane (Neb.) Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications

The NAIA fans spoke, voting for the NAIA Game of the Week to take place in Crete, Neb., and all that was left was for the Battle of the Tigers in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) to provide the show. Needless to say, the teams did not disappoint and they went above and beyond the wildest expectations. No. 7 Doane (Neb.) rallied from an 18-point deficit with less than six minutes to play to post a 68-67 win over No. 22 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) on Saturday. Doane improved to 3-0 on the year while DWU fell to 2-2. It was the conference opener for both teams.

Key Players

• Jack Shadley (SR/Columbus, Neb.) made his return behind center after missing the opening two weeks and went 25-of-39 for 409 with 4 TDs.

• Drew Klein (SR/Papillion, Neb.) caught nine passes for 126 yards and 2 TDs.

• Dillon Turner (DWU) was 30-of-44 for 405 yards and 4 TDs.

• Hayden Adams (DWU) caught 18 passes for 254 yards and 3 TDs.

First Quarter Highlights

• A total of 51 points was scored in the opening quarter as Doane led 28-23 after 15 minutes.

• The game opened with Tariq Mustafaa (SR/Cedar Hill, Texas) intercepting a pass on the first play of the game and taking it to the house from 31 yards out.

• DWU responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game. Turner hit Lewis Hofer for a 17-yard completion.

• On the ensuing kickoff, Doane fumbled and DWU recovered. Two plays later, Turner was in the end zone with a one-yard run. The extra point was short and left DWU up 13-7.

• Doane responded with an 8-play drive covering 68 yards to regain the lead. Kyle Jensen (JR/Exeter, Neb.) capped the drive with an 8-yard run.

• DWU struck quickly and went ahead 20-14 as they needed only two plays to cover 72 yards. Turner found Adams for a 37-yard strike as DWU scored in 32 seconds.

• Doane followed with a quick touchdown, going 63 yards in 1:39. Shadley hit Klein for a 16-yard score to put Doane up 21-20.

• For the second time in the quarter, DWU put together an 11-play scoring drive. The drive ended with a 19-yard field goal by Seth Paulson to give DWU a 23-21 lead.

• The scoring in the quarter came to a close with 44 seconds left as Shadley hit Jacob Beller (JR/Norfolk, Neb.) for a 56-yard touchdown.

Second Quarter Highlights

• The quarter opened with three consecutive 3-and-outs, a huge difference from the opening quarter.

• Doane started the scoring in the 2nd quarter with an 11-play drive as they went 84 yards downfield. Najee Mustafaa (JR/Cedar Hill, Texas) recorded back-to-back carries and covered 26 yards, capping the drive with an 8-yard run for a 35-23 lead.

• Dakota Wesleyan posted their third 11-play drive of the first half which led to a one-yard touchdown run by Luke Loudenburg.

• Following a Doane punt, DWU took possession at midfield. Eight plays and 50 yards later, Dakota Wesleyan was back on top of Doane, 37-35. Spencer Neugebauer scored on a two-yard run with 19 seconds left in the half.

• Trying to avoid a big Doane return on the kick-off, DWU sent a squib kick up field and AJ Allen (JR/Crete, Neb.) picked up the ball at the Doane-24. Thirteen seconds and 76 yards later, Allen was in the end zone with his first career kickoff return for a touchdown and Doane took a 42-37 lead at the half.



Third Quarter Highlights

• Doane had four possessions in the third quarter, all resulting in punts.

• Dakota Wesleyan had three full possessions in the quarter, all resulting in touchdowns as DWU out-scored Doane, 20-0 in the quarter.

• DWU regained the lead, 44-42, with 10:39 left in the quarter as Turner found Adams for a four-yard score.

• Loudenberg scored his second rushing touchdown of the game to put DWU up 50-42 as Doane's Josh Delgado blocked the extra point attempt.

• Turner and Adams hooked up for the third time with 2:41 to play in the quarter to give DWU a 57-42 lead.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

• DWU carried over possession of the ball into the final quarter and looked to blow the game open on a Turner 55-yard touchdown run with 14:18 to play to give DWU a 64-42 lead.

• Doane was able to find a little momentum on their next possession as the Tigers went 81 yards on 11 plays. Najee Mustafaa scored for the second time in the game on a one-yard run.

• Dakota Wesleyan continued to march down field on their next possession, converting a fourth down near midfield. DWU drove down to the Doane 5-yard line only to be held to a 21-yard field goal to build their lead to 67-49 with 6:19 to play.

• Doane struck quickly, covering 81 yards in 1:11 as Shadley connected with Hunter Bradley (SO/Crete, Neb.) for a 53-yard touchdown.

• With DWU pulled up for an on-side kick attempt, Doane sent a ball deep and DWU recovered it at the 10-yard line. Two plays later, Xavier Armijo raced 15 yards for an apparent first down but Damond Brown (FR/Phoenix, Ariz.) applied a hit that forced the ball out and Seth Majerus (JR/Seward, Neb.) recovered for Doane at the 40-yard line.

• Doane needed 2:03 to cover 40 yards and Shadley hit Klein for a 6-yard touchdown to pull the Tigers to within five points, 67-62, with 2:40 to play as the two-point conversion failed.

• Doane tried to chip the ball over the top of the DWU players pulled up for an on-side kick but Cameron Sorg, the lone back man, was able to race forward to call for a fair-catch .

• DWU was held to a three-and-out as Doane used their final timeouts . A short punt left Doane at their 43-yard line with 1:44 to play.

• Down to potentially their final play, Doane had fourth-and-12 following a sack. Shadley went with a deep-pass to Jacob Cornelius (SR/Grand Island, Neb.), and converted with a 49-yard pass down to the DWU 10. On the next play, Garrett Sonderup (JR/Genoa, Neb.) raced into the end zone to put Doane up, 68-67, with 37 seconds to play.

• Turner marched DWU down field with three completions. He added an 11-yard run which was nullified by a holding call with five seconds to play. On the last play of the game, Turner attempted to connect with Adams one last time only to have Allen knock the ball away.

Looking at the Numbers

• The teams combined for 1,395 yards in total offense. The 135 total points was a record for a Doane contest. It is believed that the combined total offense is also a record for a Doane game. There were a combined 183 offensive plays in the game.

• Sonderup led the Doane ground game with 59 yards. Najee Mustafaa added 53 yards and the Tigers posted 188 total yards on the ground.

• Eight different players for Doane picked up receptions in the game. Behind Klein, Bradley collected six receptions and Cornelius added five.

• DWU rushed for 393 yards and five touchdowns. Loudenburg, Turner and Gaige Marshall each rushed for over 100 yards with Loudenburg posting 127 to lead the team.

• Six players for DWU had receptions in the game. Jace Pulse picked up four catches, running second behind Adams' 18 catches.

• The Doane defense received 12 tackles (3 solo/9 assist) apiece from Bret Andrew ( SR/Casper,Wyo .) and Majerus. Cole Wiseman (SR/Sutton, Neb.) and Chayton Crow (JR/Hershey, Neb.) were each in on 11 tackles.

• DWU was led defensively by Tyler Wagner's nine total tackles. Dillon Rork and Tyrel Haley added eight tackles apiece. Cody Reichelt recorded the only two sacks in the game.