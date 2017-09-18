Women's Soccer: No. 4 Martin Methodist Drops Top-Ranked Cougars

Second-half goals lift squad to 8-0, second Top 5 win this season

September 18, 2017

Story by Wade Neely, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Athletics



COLUMBIA, Ky. – The No. 4 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Women’s Soccer team delivered another solid result with a comprehensive 2-0 victory over No. 1 Spring Arbor (Mich.) University Saturday night at the Lindsey Wilson Classic.

The first half saw the two teams play to a scoreless stalemate, but the RedHawks (8-0) broke through for two quick second-half goals that broke the match open.

After a Spring Arbor foul gave the RedHawks a chance to regroup, senior forward Katie Reid worked her way into position and delivered the first goal of the contest less than four minutes into the second half.

Less than four minutes later, fellow forward Millene Cabral linked with Riko Sagara and buried a chance that put the RedHawks ahead by a two-goal margin.

The RedHawks would see the shutout through thanks to a strong defensive unit and six saves from goalkeeper Caitlin Dumond. The shutout also marked the first time that Spring Arbor had been held scoreless this season.

The win was the second of the season versus a Top 5 opponent for the RedHawks, who bested then-No. 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) College in late August. The win also marked a measure of revenge for the RedHawks, who lost 3-0 to the Cougars (7-1) at the Lindsey Wilson Classic last fall.

The victory was the second in as many days for the RedHawks, who bested No. 18 Embry-Riddle (Az.) by another 2-0 margin Friday night.

The script was virtually identical in the two contest as Reid and Cabral also scored both goals and Dumond registered seven saves to pick up the victory.

The RedHawks return to action on Friday, Sept. 22, when they host University of the Cumberlands (Ky.).

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Grissom Pitch.