2017 NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 2

Saint Francis (Ind.) continues reign at No. 1

September 18, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Saint Francis (Ind.) extended its top-ranked streak to five-straight, as the Cougars were the unanimous No. 1 in the second regular-season edition of the 2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the National Office announced Monday. Saint Francis earned 366 total points.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

• Saint Francis downed then-No. 23 St. Ambrose (Iowa), 49-21, last weekend to improve to 3-0 on the year. Quarterback Nick Ferrer threw for 508 yards and six touchdowns, while tailback Justin Green tallied a season-high 162 yards rushing and one score.

• The slate of ranked opponents continues for the Cougars on Saturday, as they host No. 11 Saint Xavier (Ill.) in a Mid-States Football Association crossover game.

• Three new teams joined the Top 25 this week – No. 21 Cumberland (Tenn.), No. 25 (tied) Concordia (Mich.) and No. 25 (tied) Hastings (Neb.). Hastings snaps the longest drought among the trio, as the Top 25 mention is the first for the Broncos since checking in at No. 25 on Oct. 29, 2012. The Phoenix were last ranked during the 2014 season, while Concordia was recognized once last season.

• Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1 rankings with 58, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), No. 16 Georgetown (Ky.) (25), No. 4 Morningside (Iowa) (20) and No. 11 Saint Xavier (Ill.) (14).

• Morningside holds the longest active streak with 128-straight Top 25 mentions.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.



2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 2 (Sept. 18, 2017)

RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) (16) 3-0 366 2 2 Baker (Kan.) 4-0 352 3 3 Reinhardt (Ga.) 2-0 335 4 4 Morningside (Iowa) 4-0 327 5 5 Montana Tech 3-0 310 6 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 3-0 295 7 7 Doane (Neb.) 3-0 278 8 9 Grand View (Iowa) 3-1 251 9 8 Marian (Ind.) 1-1 248 10 10 Southeastern (Fla.) 3-0 237 11 13 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 3-0 223 12 12 Arizona Christian 3-0 216 13 14 Southern Oregon 3-0 210 14 16 Benedictine (Kan.) 4-0 183 15 15 Langston (Okla.) 2-0 176 16 16 Georgetown (Ky.) 2-0 165 17 18 Tabor (Kan.) 1-1 123 18 20 Sterling (Kan.) 2-1 103 19 24 Northwestern (Iowa) 3-0 101 20 21 Dickinson State (N.D.) 2-1 88 21 RV Cumberland (Tenn.) 4-0 81 22 19 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 3-1 48 23 11 Eastern Oregon 1-2 47 24 25 Kansas Wesleyan 2-1 37 T25 RV Concordia (Mich.) 3-0 35 T25 RV Hastings (Neb.) 3-0 35