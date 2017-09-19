2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 3
September 19, 2017
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the third straight week, the Eagles of Oklahoma Wesleyan are the No. 1 team in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.
Top 25 Highlights
- The Eagles received 17 first place votes and 498 total points, giving the team its 11th No. 1 ranking in program history
- Oklahoma Wesleyan defeated (RV) Southwestern Christian (Okla.) and Science & Arts (Okla.) to hold on to the top spot
- Defending National Champion Hastings (Neb.) dropped five spots to No. 11 this week following a home loss to then-No. 12 Baker (Kan.). The Broncos are now 4-3-0 on the year
- Central Methodist (Mo.) and Martin Methodist (Tenn.) joined the Top 25 for the first time in 2017 coming in at No. 16 and No. 24 respectively
- Rio Grande (Ohio) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings all-time with 57, and currently sit at No. 4 in this week’s poll
- Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 109 straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 Poll in 2007. Rio Grande is second with 102 consecutive ranking
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes"
- For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 3 (Sept. 19)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Oklahoma Wesleyan (17)
|5-0-1
|498
|2
|2
|William Carey (Miss.) (1)
|6-0-0
|482
|3
|3
|Missouri Valley
|4-0-1
|464
|4
|4
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|5-1-0
|449
|5
|5
|Corban (Ore.)
|6-0-1
|426
|6
|7
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|5-1-0
|421
|7
|12
|Baker (Kan.)
|5-1-1
|390
|8
|11
|Georgia Gwinnett
|5-0-0
|388
|9
|13
|Mobile (Ala.)
|4-0-0
|370
|10
|14
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|4-0-0
|362
|11
|6
|Hastings (Neb.)
|4-3-0
|317
|12
|8
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|5-1-0
|307
|13
|9
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|5-1-0
|287
|14
|10
|University of Northwestern Ohi
|2-2-1
|280
|15
|19
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|6-1-0
|263
|16
|NR
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|5-1-0
|224
|17
|16
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|5-2-0
|215
|18
|18
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|2-1-0
|202
|19
|22
|Marymount (Calif.)
|3-2-2
|189
|20
|15
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|5-1-1
|183
|21
|21
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|5-1-0
|178
|22
|24
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|6-2-0
|171
|23
|17
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|5-3-0
|154
|24
|NR
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|6-0-0
|107
|25
|25
|Westmont (Calif.)
|1-1-3
|105
Dropped from Top 25: Union (Ky.), Midland (Neb.)
Receiving Votes: Columbia (Mo.) 87; Oklahoma City 68; Tennessee Wesleyan 58; Bethel (Ind.) 57; Bethel (Tenn.) 54; Cumberland (Tenn.) 40; Midland (Neb.) 15; Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 15; The Master’s (Calif.) 13; UC Merced 11; LSU Alexandria 11; Madonna (Mich.) 9; Bluefield (Va.) 6; LSU Shreveport 3