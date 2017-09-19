Print RSS

2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 3

The Eagles of Oklahoma Wesleyan remain on top for the third straight week
September 19, 2017
Article Image

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the third straight week, the Eagles of Oklahoma Wesleyan are the No. 1 team in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights

  • The Eagles received 17 first place votes and 498 total points, giving the team its 11th No. 1 ranking in program history
  • Oklahoma Wesleyan defeated (RV) Southwestern Christian (Okla.) and Science & Arts (Okla.) to hold on to the top spot
  • Defending National Champion Hastings (Neb.) dropped five spots to No. 11 this week following a home loss to then-No. 12 Baker (Kan.). The Broncos are now 4-3-0 on the year
  • Central Methodist (Mo.) and Martin Methodist (Tenn.) joined the Top 25 for the first time in 2017 coming in at No. 16 and No. 24 respectively
  • Rio Grande (Ohio) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings all-time with 57, and currently sit at No. 4 in this week’s poll
  • Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 109 straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 Poll in 2007. Rio Grande is second with 102 consecutive ranking

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes"
  • For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 3 (Sept. 19)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 1 Oklahoma Wesleyan (17) 5-0-1 498
2 2 William Carey (Miss.) (1) 6-0-0 482
3 3 Missouri Valley 4-0-1 464
4 4 Rio Grande (Ohio) 5-1-0 449
5 5 Corban (Ore.) 6-0-1 426
6 7 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 5-1-0 421
7 12 Baker (Kan.) 5-1-1 390
8 11 Georgia Gwinnett 5-0-0 388
9 13 Mobile (Ala.) 4-0-0 370
10 14 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 4-0-0 362
11 6 Hastings (Neb.) 4-3-0 317
12 8 Campbellsville (Ky.) 5-1-0 307
13 9 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 5-1-0 287
14 10 University of Northwestern Ohi 2-2-1 280
15 19 Dalton State (Ga.) 6-1-0 263
16 NR Central Methodist (Mo.) 5-1-0 224
17 16 Vanguard (Calif.) 5-2-0 215
18 18 St. Thomas (Fla.) 2-1-0 202
19 22 Marymount (Calif.) 3-2-2 189
20 15 Benedictine (Kan.) 5-1-1 183
21 21 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 5-1-0 178
22 24 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 6-2-0 171
23 17 Bryan (Tenn.) 5-3-0 154
24 NR Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 6-0-0 107
25 25 Westmont (Calif.) 1-1-3 105

Dropped from Top 25: Union (Ky.), Midland (Neb.)

Receiving Votes: Columbia (Mo.) 87; Oklahoma City 68; Tennessee Wesleyan 58; Bethel (Ind.) 57; Bethel (Tenn.) 54; Cumberland (Tenn.) 40; Midland (Neb.) 15; Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 15; The Master’s (Calif.) 13; UC Merced 11; LSU Alexandria 11; Madonna (Mich.) 9; Bluefield (Va.) 6; LSU Shreveport 3