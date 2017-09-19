2017 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Poll #2 (Sept. 19)

Hastings (Neb.) continues the streak with four consecutive No.1 appearances

September 19, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The No. 1 seed out of the Great Plains Athletic Conference, Hastings (Neb.), remained in the No. 1 slot for the fourth consecutive time in Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday. The Broncos were dealt 17 first-place votes.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

-Last week Hastings (Neb.) recorded big wins over the No. 7 Columbia (Mo.) Cougars, No. 16 Doane (Neb.) and RV Ottawa (Kan.).

-The Broncos currently hold a record with no blemish at 12-0.

-Three new teams made their way into the top 25: No. 21 Missouri Valley, No. 22 Ottawa and No. 25 Marian (Ind.)

-Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 51 total appearance. The last 23 consecutive appearances have been in the top five.

-There has only been one program that has been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season, with Fresno Pacific (Calif.) accomplishing the feat in 2004, 2008 and 2009.

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2017 Women's Volleyball Poll #2 - Sept. 19

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL Record Points 1 1 Hastings (Neb.) [17] 11-0 588 2 2 Viterbo (Wis.) [4] 12-0 571 3 3 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 13-0 557 4 4 Park (Mo.) 12-1 534 5 5 Westmont (Calif.) 16-1 497 6 5 Dordt (Iowa) 14-3 488 7 7 Columbia (Mo.) 12-2 477 8 8 College of Idaho 13-1 466 9 9 Midland (Neb.) 10-3 445 10 11 Missouri Baptist 15-2 415 11 14 Northwestern (Iowa) 15-1 410 12 13 Eastern Oregon 11-4 368 13 12 Grand View (Iowa) 11-6 363 14 10 Cornerstone (Mich.) 11-5 322 15 16 Doane (Neb.) 9-5 305 16 15 Corban (Ore.) 10-5 304 17 17 Montana Tech 9-5 299 18 18 Georgetown (Ky.) 6-1 278 19 21 Bellevue (Neb.) 12-3 261 20 22 Madonna (Mich.) 15-2 212 21 NR Missouri Valley 15-2 162 22 NR Ottawa (Kan.) 11-5 151 23 23 Jamestown (N.D.) 7-5 142 24 24 Morningside (Iowa) 9-7 130 25 NR Marian (Ind.) 14-2 124

Dropped from the rankings: No. 19 MidAmerica Nazarene, No. 20 Indiana Wesleyan and No. 25 Northwest (Wash.)

Others receiving votes: MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 111, Northwest (Wash.) 102, Indiana Wesleyan 91, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 89, Campbellsville (Ky.) 49, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 34, William Woods (Mo.) 24, College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 21, Southern Oregon 14, Union (Ky.) 8, Mobile (Ala.) 6, Tabor (Kan.) 6, Siena Heights (Mich.) 3

^Top 25 ranking in Coaches’ Poll on Aug. 15, 2017