2017 NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 3

Martin Methodist ranked No. 1 for first time since 2008

September 19, 2017

Story by Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletics Communications & Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Martin Methodist (Tenn.) lands the No. 1 ranking for the first time this season in the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. With 16-of-17 first-place votes in the third regular-season edition, the RedHawks vault up to the top position for the 11th time overall and first since Sept. 30, 2008.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

Martin Methodist (Tenn.) notched two wins last week over Top 25 opponents, including then-No. 1 Spring Arbor (Mich.) by a 2-0 count on Sept. 16.

The RedHawks are the third different No. 1-ranked program in four polls this year.

No. 3 University of Northwestern Ohio garnered the remaining first-place nod.

No. 13 Central Methodist (Mo.) and No. 24 Trinity Christian (Ill.) are the newcomers this week. Central Methodist is ranked for the first time in school history. The Trolls last checked into the Top 25 on Aug. 14, 2012 (preseason).

No. 10 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) boasts the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 198-consecutive mentions dating back to the start of the 1999 season. Included in that active stretch is 168-straight in the top 10. Behind Lindsey Wilson on the active list is Spring Arbor at 76-straight Top 25 mentions and No. 8 Keiser (Fla.) at 74-straight.

The Blue Raiders also own the most No. 1 rankings since 1999 with 58, followed by former member Azusa Pacific (Calif.) with 32, Westmont (Calif.) and former member Concordia (Ore.) with 19, former member Lee (Tenn.) at 16 and Spring Arbor with 14.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes

For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3 (Sept. 19)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 4 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) (16) 8-0-0 467 2 1 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 7-1-0 452 3 2 University of Northwestern Ohio (1) 5-1-1 437 4 6 Westmont (Calif.) 6-1-0 413 5 5 Columbia (Mo.) 7-0-0 410 6 7 William Carey (Miss.) 6-0-0 397 7 10 Vanguard (Calif.) 4-3-0 368 8 8 Keiser (Fla.) 3-1-1 347 9 12 Mobile (Ala.) 6-1-0 342 10 10 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 2-2-3 335 11 13 Ottawa (Kan.) 4-1-1 321 12 9 The Master's (Calif.) 7-1-0 289 13 NR Central Methodist (Mo.) 6-0-1 270 14 15 Southeastern (Fla.) 5-0-0 269 15 3 Benedictine (Kan.) 5-1-0 249 16 17 John Brown (Ark.) 5-1-0 243 17 16 Taylor (Ind.) 6-1-0 239 18 19 Midland (Neb.) 6-1-0 235 19 18 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 4-3-0 189 T20 22 Marian (Ind.) 5-2-0 181 T20 14 Hastings (Neb.) 5-1-1 181 22 21 Science & Arts (Okla.) 4-1-1 154 23 24 Cumberland (Tenn.) 3-2-0 129 24 NR Trinity Christian (Ill.) 7-0-0 102 25 25 Tennessee Wesleyan 2-2-0 100

Dropped from Top 25: No. 20 Baker (Kan.); No. 23 Northwest (Wash.)



Others Receiving Votes: Bethel (Tenn.) 66; Oklahoma Wesleyan 66; Georgia Gwinnett 53; Graceland (Iowa) 35; St. Thomas (Texas) 33; Carroll (Mont.) 33; Grace (Ind.) 11; Missouri Baptist 9; Jamestown (N.D.) 8; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 7; Georgetown (Ky.) 6; MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 5; Siena Heights (Mich.) 3.