Trinity Women's Soccer Coach Patrick Gilliam Notches 300th Victory

September 20, 2017

Story and picture by Deerfield (Ill.) Patch



Trinity International University women’s soccer coach Patrick Gilliam has recorded his 300th win, a milestone shared by few of his professional peers.

Within the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, only one other active women’s soccer coach has achieved 300 career victories, and only 57 active National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s coaches (Divisions I, II and III) have reached the 300-win milestone.

Victory No. 300 for Gilliam came at home on Shartner Field Saturday, Sept. 9, a 4-1 decision over NCAA Division III Cornell College (Iowa). Gilliam is in his 21st season as head coach of the women’s team, and serves as head coach for the Trinity men’s soccer program.



