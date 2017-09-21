2017 NAIA Football Game of the Week — No. 4

Rivalry showdown in the Heart of America Athletic Conference tabbed as national game of the week

September 21, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A pair of unbeaten teams out of the Heart of America Athletic Conference meet Saturday in a key crossover contest, as No. 14 Benedictine (Kan.) hosts No. 2 Baker (Kan.). The opening kick off is scheduled for 1 p.m. CDT at O’Malley Field at Larry Wilcox Stadium in Atchison, Kan.

Baker leads the all-time series 19-14-1. The Wildcats have won nine of the last 11 meetings, including a 60-7 victory last season. Seven of the last 10 games between the two teams have been decided by 10 points-or-less, with five of those games being decided by a touchdown-or-less.

Saturday’s Game of the Week was chosen using a Facebook fan vote. Nominees are posted on Tuesday with the winner of the contest revealed Wednesday morning.

Baker (Kan.) (4-0)

2017 Team Rankings (Top 15)

No. 2 - Total Sacks By (16.000)

No. 2 - Total Scoring Offense (212)

No. 4 - Total Offense Yds per Game (612.500)

No. 4 - Scoring Offense per Game (53.000)

No. 4 - Sacks By (4.000)

No. 4 - Total Pass Offense (1411)

No. 5 - Total Rushing Offense (1039)

No. 7 - Rushing Offense per Game (259.800)

No. 10 - Pass Offense per Game (352.800)

No. 10 - Pass Efficiency (173.600)

No. 12 - Pass Def Efficiency (107.500)

No. 12 - Rushing Defense per Game (97.000)

No. 13 - First Downs per Game (26.300)

Baker (Kan.) Players to Watch

Offense – Logan Brettell, QB … 2016 NAIA National Player of the Year … ranks No. 6 in total passing (1,165 yards) and No. 8 total offense (1,172 yards) nationally through four games … threw for a career-high 415 yards in week-two against then-No. 9 Grand View (Iowa) … thrown for at least two touchdowns in 16-straight regular-season games … enters Saturday with 7,710 career passing yards and 74 career passing touchdowns.

Defense – Indie Allen, LB … leads the team with 39 total tackles (20 solo ) … six tackles for loss, including three sacks … double-digit stops on Sept. 2 against Grand View and Sept. 9 at Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Benedictine (Kan.) (4-0)

2017 Team Rankings (Top 15)

No. 1 - Total Rushing Offense (1212)

No. 2 - 3rd Down Conv. (63.000)

No. 3 - Total Scoring Offense (206)

No. 4 - Pass Efficiency (201.400)

No. 4 - Rushing Offense per Game (303.000)

No. 4 - Total Sacks By (15.000)

No. 6 - Scoring Defense per Game (15.300)

No. 7 - Scoring Offense per Game (51.500)

No. 8 - Sacks By (3.800)

No. 8 - Rushing Defense per Game (67.300)

No. 9 - Total Offense Yds per Game (525.800)

No. 10 - KickOff Returns Yds per Att (24.300)

No. 11 - Total Defense per Game (305.500)

No. 12 - First Downs per Game (26.500)

No. 14 - Opp 4th Down Conv. (25.000)

No. 15 - 4th Down Conv. (66.700)

Benedictine (Kan.) Players to Watch

Offense – Ejay Johnson, RB … First Team All-Heart of America Athletic Conference in 2016 … leads the NAIA’s top-ranked rushing offense with 492 yards on the ground – No. 2 nationally … scored seven touchdowns, including two each in the first three games of the year … ranks No. 13 in all-purpose yards (513) … ran for 826 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

Defense – Daniel Freymuth, DE … leads the team with 4.5 tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks … ranks second on the team with 18 tackles (10 solo stops) … tallied a career-high two sacks on Sept. 9 against Avila (Mo.).

