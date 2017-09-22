Jenness, Orcutt Named to 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Seniors led the way for their teams on the field and in the community

September 22, 2017

Portions of release provided by Northwestern (Iowa) and Peru State (Neb.) Sports Information Departments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Jacob Jenness of Northwestern (Iowa) and Gunnar Orcutt of Peru State (Neb.) were named to the 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team as announced by the Allstate Insurance Company and the American Football Coaches’ Association on September 21.

The award, made up of 22 players from the NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III and NAIA, shines a spotlight on the incredible stories of selflessness and community service displayed by these student-athletes and honorary head coach, and honors their dedication to volunteerism and enriching the lives of others.

Jenness was named a team captain and is in his fourth year playing for the Red Raiders. He currently ranks third on the team with 18 tackles and has one forced fumble while leading No.19 Northwestern to a 3-0 record.

Jenness has served on spring service projects to both Jonesboro, Ark. and New Orleans, La. over the last two spring breaks at Northwestern. In Jonesboro, Jacob helped with a tutoring and recreation program for kids and then served alongside Urban Impact to help restore the city of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina through small construction projects. Jacob has been also involved with short-term mission trips to Chicago and New York City as a high school student.

Jacob is actively involved as a leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) at both Northwestern and at Spirit Lake High School. He also has volunteered each fall to be a youth flag football coach as well as being a student ambassador at Northwestern.

Orcutt, a Bobcat senior and the first-ever award winner in program history, was clearly excited when the news was shared with him Thursday morning after he was through with the Bobcats’ morning conditioning workout.

He stated, “I really don’t know what to say. To be the first from Peru State is incredible. There have been great athletes who have come before me, to actually be named to the list of 22 is extremely humbling.”

Continuing, Orcutt noted, “To receive the award alongside Harrison Phillips (the Stanford honoree from Omaha – a Millard West graduate), a former opponent and teammate, is a great honor for both of us.”

Peru State president, Dr. Dan Hanson, stated, “Gunnar has been an exceptional leader on campus. Being selected for the Good Works team is a wonderful tribute to his commitment to service and scholarship.”

Orcutt embodies what the panel was looking for in terms of community service as he has a lengthy list of activities which includes the following: Four-time Habitat for Humanity Omaha volunteer, five-time Red Cross blood/platelet donor, three-time Peru City-wide Clean-up participant, Peru Rake-A-Thon coordinator, Peru State Kids against Hunger participant, and many other events.

In late July, Orcutt was named as the Heart of America Athletic Conference’s (Heart) A.O. Duer winner – an honor which recognizes student-athletes for their academics, character, and citizenship.

Earlier this season, sports information directors from Division I, Division II, Division III and NAIA schools across the country submitted nominations of players they felt best embodied the spirit of the Good Works Team® award, one of the most coveted off-the-field honors in college football. An esteemed voting panel consisting of former Good Works Team® members – including two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and 2009 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® member Tim Tebow – and prominent college football media members narrowed down the nominees to the final roster.

Tebow and the rest of the voting panel were faced with a list of 146 nominees with robust community service resumes that was narrowed down to the 22 student-athletes and an honorary coach named to the team. From helping to build homes overseas to providing resources to foster care children, the members of the 2017 Good Works Team® are changing the lives of others both locally and abroad.



The 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® will be invited to New Orleans to participate in a special community service project ahead of the 2018 Allstate® Sugar Bowl®, where the entire team will also be recognized on the field at halftime.

In addition, Allstate will honor Good Works Team® players by creating special volunteer events in select markets throughout the season in conjunction with its All Hands In program , which encourages the college football community to come together and do good.

“These select student-athletes and honorary head coach are an inspiration for their commitment to enriching the lives of others while contributing to the greater good of society,” said Thomas Clarkson, president of the west territory for Allstate Insurance Company and a member of the 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team voting panel. “We are proud to honor this outstanding group of individuals and to help give back to the communities and organizations that are part of the fabric of college football culture.”

