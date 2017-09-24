No. 2 Baker Defeats No. 14 Benedictine, 44-37

NAIA Football Game of the Week

September 24, 2017

By Tyler Price, Baker (Kan.) Assistant Director of Athletics for Communications



Atchison, Kansas – The NAIA Football Game of the Week lived up to the hype, as No. 2 Baker (Kan.) defeated No. 14 Benedictine (Kan.), 44-37, on Saturday afternoon inside Larry Wilcox Stadium.



With the scored tied up, 37-37, 2016 NAIA National Player of the Year Logan Brettell connected with Tywonn Moss on a six-yard TD reception with 50 seconds remaining to give Baker the final tally of 44-37.



Brettell went 21-of-40 for 362 yards and five touchdown passes, his counterpart Shaefer Schuetz went 27-of-43 with 266 passing yards and four touchdowns.



Baker accumulated 453 total yards of offense, while Benedictine had 430. JD Woods ran 24 times for 79 yards.



The scoring began early in the first quarter when a bad snap sailed over punter Elijah Gastelum’s head and he was tackled in the end zone for a safety, BC led 2-0.



Then Baker responded on its next drive when Brettell found Clarence Clark in stride on a 75-yard TD pass.



Just four minutes later, Brettell again found Clark in the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown pass to give Baker the 13-2 lead, as the extra point was missed by Abram Garcia.



Marquis Stewart scored his first of two touchdowns with 1:32 to go in the first quarter on a short TD run.



Baker then scored three-straight touchdowns with another TD pass from Brettell this time to Nick Snider from 39-yards out, a 1-yard TD run by AJ Totta and a second TD reception to Snider from 4-yards out to give Baker the 34-9 lead.



Then BC went on a run of its own with 20-straight points, Schuetz threw a TD pass to Carl Hecht right before halftime, then threw a 9-yard TD pass to Aaron Jackson, before a third TD pass to Jameel Kirkland to bring the score, 34-29, with 8:41 remaining.



Garcia nailed a 34-yard field goal with 10:48 to go in the game to bring the score 37-29.



Then with 5:50 to go Schuerz found Stewart again and he scored from 7-yards out and they both connected on the two-point conversion to tie the game up 37-37.



Then Bretell marched the Wildcats down the field and scored with 50 seconds remaining for Baker’s 22nd-straight Heart of America Athletic Conference win.



The Wildcats are now 5-0 on the year and 20-14-1 all-time against the Ravens. BC falls to 4-1 on the season.



Indie Allen had a big game for the Baker defense, with 16 tackles and Josh Kock led the defensive line with two sacks.



Clark finished with four catches for 125 yards, while Snider had nine catches for 124 yards.



Nate McLaurin had an interception to end the game and had 11 tackles. Baker returns home to face (RV) Peru State next Saturday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. inside Liston Stadium.