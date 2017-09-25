Termination of Eligibility

September 25, 2017

In this week’s brief, we will discuss how a student can exhaust their eligibility with the NAIA. A student’s eligibility within the NAIA will be terminated upon graduation, the completion of four seasons of competition in a specific sport, or after the student has been identified for 10 semester or 15 quarters, whichever comes first.

Terms of Attendance

Terms of attendance are one way to determine if a student has eligibility left within the NAIA. NAIA bylaws Article V, Section B, Item 19 define a term of attendance as any academic term (excluding summer) in which a student is enrolled in 12 institutional credit hours. More information on term of attendance and institutional credit hours can be found here and here. For eligibility purposes, all terms of attendance at any post-secondary institution will count towards the student’s total 10 semesters or 15 quarter terms of attendance. Once a student has reached either 10 semester or 15 quarter terms of attendance, the student must cease all participation in all sports.

Granting Additional Terms of Attendance

The NAIA bylaw Article V, Section E, Item 1 specifically identifies two exceptions to the 10 semesters/ 15 quarter terms of attendance that have been voted on by the NAIA membership.

Exception 1: A female student will be granted a one-time extension of two semesters or three quarters due to pregnancy in addition to their 10 semesters/15 quarters terms of attendance.

Exception 2: A student who is diagnosed with a debilitating illness (cancer, chemical dependency, psychological illness, etc.) will be granted a one-time extension up to two semesters or three quarters.

Both one-time extensions are not automatic and must be processed as a request for an exception and ruled on by the appropriate committee. For more information on requesting an exception to a standard rule, click here.

Seasons of Competition

Another possible way for an athlete’s eligibility to be terminated is by exhausting their seasons of competition. Once a student has participated in four seasons of competition for a specific sport, they will automatically become ineligible in that specific sport. This is true even if they have terms of attendance remaining. If a student has terms of attendance remaining and wish to compete in a new sport, they may compete if they are certified appropriately. A student has four seasons of competition in all sports.

Fractional Terms of Attendance and Seasons of Competition

Fractional terms of attendance become an issue when students transfer from one term system to another (semester to quarter, quarter to semester). These student will have their terms converted at the time of transferring and all terms (not hours) are converted to the type of term used by the institution currently being attended. This means it is possible for a student to have partial or fractional terms of attendance. A student may play out a term if they have two-thirds of a term left. However, if a student has less than one-half of a term remaining at the beginning of a term, the student will automatically become ineligible to participate in any sport. The handbook contains casebook examples to better illustrate this point in Article V, Section E, Part 1.

Graduation

The last common way a student could lose eligibility is by graduating. When a student graduates they become ineligible at 11:59pm on the Saturday of the same week. A student who has completed all academic requirements for graduation from a four-year institution, will no longer be eligible to compete in intercollegiate athletics unless they meet the following exceptions that went into effect after the April 2016 National Convention:

Exception 1: A student who has completed all academic requirements for graduation and who is enrolled and seeking a second baccalaureate or equivalent degree at the same institution , or pursuing a second major area of study at the same institution.

Exception 2: A student who has completed all academic requirements for graduation and who is enrolled in a graduate program, professional school or fifth-year post-baccalaureate degree teacher education program may compete in the NAIA. For more information about graduate student eligibility, click here.

