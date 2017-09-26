2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 4
September 26, 2017
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Crusaders of William Carey (Miss.) claim the program’s first ever No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.
Top 25 Highlights
- William Carey (Miss.) now boasts a 7-0-0 record on the year, and has outscored its opponents 22-5
- The Crusaders collected 14 first place votes and 465 total points to earn the team its first ever No. 1 ranking
- Defending National Champion Hastings (Neb.) moved back up two spots to No. 9 this week after defeating Bellevue (Neb.) and Dordt (Neb.) and scoring 12 goals in the two games
- Columbia (Mo.), Cumberland (Tenn.), and The Master’s (Calif.) join the Top 25 for the first time this year, coming in at No. 23, 24 and 25
- Rio Grande (Ohio) is still responsible for the most No. 1 rankings all time with 57, and moved up one spot to No. 3 in this week’s polls
- Currently ranked No. 11, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 110 straight polls dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 Poll in 2007. Rio Grande is second with 102 consecutive rankings.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes"
For the complete men's soccer ratings calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 4 (Sept. 26)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|2
|William Carey (Miss.) (14)
|7-0-0
|465
|2
|3
|Missouri Valley (3)
|6-0-1
|453
|3
|4
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|6-1-0
|432
|4
|1
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|5-1-1
|421
|5
|5
|Corban (Ore.)
|8-0-1
|409
|6
|6
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|6-1-0
|396
|7
|7
|Baker (Kan.)
|7-1-1
|379
|8
|9
|Mobile (Ala.)
|4-1-1
|357
|9
|11
|Hastings (Neb.)
|6-3-0
|334
|10
|8
|Georgia Gwinnett
|6-1-1
|325
|11
|10
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|4-1-0
|316
|12
|13
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|6-1-0
|305
|13
|12
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|6-1-0
|294
|14
|16
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|7-1-0
|265
|15
|15
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|6-1-0
|250
|16
|17
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|7-2-0
|237
|17
|18
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|4-1-0
|218
|18
|19
|Marymount (Calif.)
|3-2-2
|198
|19
|22
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|7-2-0
|186
|20
|14
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|3-3-1
|179
|21
|21
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|6-1-0
|155
|21
|20
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|6-2-1
|155
|23
|NR
|Columbia (Mo.)
|7-2-0
|152
|24
|NR
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|7-1-0
|102
|25
|NR
|The Master's (Calif.)
|7-1-2
|77
Dropped from Top 25:Martin Methodist (Tenn.), Westmont (Calif.), Bryan (Tenn.)
Receiving Votes: Union (Ky.) 59; Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 54; John Brown (Ark.) 44; Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 33; LSU Alexandria 25; Aquinas (Mich.) 25; Bethel (Ind.) 24; Tennessee Wesleyan 23; Science & Arts (Okla.) 19; Hope International (Calif.) 18; UC Merced 14; Bethel (Tenn.) 11; Grand View (Iowa) 3