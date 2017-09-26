Print RSS

2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 4

William Carey (Miss.) takes the top spot for the first time in 2017
September 26, 2017
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Crusaders of William Carey (Miss.) claim the program’s first ever No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights

  • William Carey (Miss.) now boasts a 7-0-0 record on the year, and has outscored its opponents 22-5
  • The Crusaders collected 14 first place votes and 465 total points to earn the team its first ever No. 1 ranking
  • Defending National Champion Hastings (Neb.) moved back up two spots to No. 9 this week after defeating Bellevue (Neb.) and Dordt (Neb.) and scoring 12 goals in the two games
  • Columbia (Mo.), Cumberland (Tenn.), and The Master’s (Calif.) join the Top 25 for the first time this year, coming in at No. 23, 24 and 25
  • Rio Grande (Ohio) is still responsible for the most No. 1 rankings all time with 57, and moved up one spot to No. 3 in this week’s polls
  • Currently ranked No. 11, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 110 straight polls dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 Poll in 2007. Rio Grande is second with 102 consecutive rankings.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes"
  • For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 4 (Sept. 26)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) RECORD FINAL POINTS
1 2 William Carey (Miss.) (14) 7-0-0 465
2 3 Missouri Valley (3) 6-0-1 453
3 4 Rio Grande (Ohio) 6-1-0 432
4 1 Oklahoma Wesleyan 5-1-1 421
5 5 Corban (Ore.) 8-0-1 409
6 6 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 6-1-0 396
7 7 Baker (Kan.) 7-1-1 379
8 9 Mobile (Ala.) 4-1-1 357
9 11 Hastings (Neb.) 6-3-0 334
10 8 Georgia Gwinnett 6-1-1 325
11 10 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 4-1-0 316
12 13 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 6-1-0 305
13 12 Campbellsville (Ky.) 6-1-0 294
14 16 Central Methodist (Mo.) 7-1-0 265
15 15 Dalton State (Ga.) 6-1-0 250
16 17 Vanguard (Calif.) 7-2-0 237
17 18 St. Thomas (Fla.) 4-1-0 218
18 19 Marymount (Calif.) 3-2-2 198
19 22 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 7-2-0 186
20 14 University of Northwestern Ohio 3-3-1 179
21 21 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 6-1-0 155
21 20 Benedictine (Kan.) 6-2-1 155
23 NR Columbia (Mo.) 7-2-0 152
24 NR Cumberland (Tenn.) 7-1-0 102
25 NR The Master's (Calif.) 7-1-2 77

Dropped from Top 25:Martin Methodist (Tenn.), Westmont (Calif.), Bryan (Tenn.)

Receiving Votes: Union (Ky.) 59; Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 54; John Brown (Ark.) 44; Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 33; LSU Alexandria 25; Aquinas (Mich.) 25; Bethel (Ind.) 24; Tennessee Wesleyan 23; Science & Arts (Okla.) 19; Hope International (Calif.) 18; UC Merced 14; Bethel (Tenn.) 11; Grand View (Iowa) 3