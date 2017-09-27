2017 NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2

Southern Oregon hangs on to the top spot in the second regular season poll

September 27, 2017

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Raiders of Southern Oregon holds on to the No. 1 spot in the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the fourth time in a row, the national office announced Wednesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

This is the Raider’s 33rd No. 1 ranking in program history, and 21st in the last five years

Southern Oregon claimed 17 first place votes and 558 total points

Northwest Christian (Ore.), Indiana Wesleyan and Texas Wesleyan joined the Top 25 for the first time in 2017 at No. 18, 20 and 23 respectively

Southern Oregon holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 33

The longest active streak of being in the Top 25 also belongs to Southern Oregon, with 87 straight appearances, dating back to 2008

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

2017 NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2 (Sept. 27)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) FINAL POINTS 1 1 Southern Oregon (17) 558 2 2 St. Francis (Ill.) (1) 539 3 3 British Columbia (2) 528 4 7 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 504 5 10 College of Idaho 478 6 6 Northwestern (Iowa) 469 7 14 Oklahoma City 428 8 5 Eastern Oregon 427 9 20 Missouri Valley 392 10 4 The Master's (Calif.) 380 11 12 Saint Mary (Kan.) 379 12 18 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 364 13 13 Taylor (Ind.) 361 14 15 Columbia (Mo.) 342 15 11 Cornerstone (Mich.) 333 16 8 Madonna (Mich.) 311 17 9 Shawnee State (Ohio) 265 18 NR Northwest Christian (Ore.) 242 19 19 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 236 20 NR Indiana Wesleyan 201 21 21 Indiana Tech 198 22 23 Westmont (Calif.) 172 23 NR Texas Wesleyan 164 23 17 Oregon Tech 164 25 25 Milligan (Tenn.) 125

Others Receiving Votes: Aquinas (Mich.) 121; Doane (Neb.) 91; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 67; Montreat (N.C.) 54; SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 34; Siena Heights (Mich.) 18; Carroll (Mont.) 10; Campbellsville (Ky.) 4; Goshen (Ind.) 3

Dropped From Top 25: Marian (Ind.), Aquinas (Mich.), Carroll (Mont.)