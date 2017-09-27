2017 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2
September 27, 2017
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - British Columbia holds on to the top spot in the NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):
- The Thunderbirds of British Columbia have been ranked No. 1 for four straight polls
- British Columbia earned 13 first place votes and 374 points to reamain the No. 1 ranked team
- Corban (Ore.) joins the Top 25 for the first time this season, coming in at No. 21
- Simon Fraser (B.C.) holds the current record for the most No. 1 rankings with 41
- College of Idaho holds the longest streak of consecutive Top 25 rankings with 69 straight polls, followed by Carroll (Mont.) with 60 straight polls
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL
|POINTS
|1
|1
|British Columbia (13)
|374
|2
|2
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|360
|3
|3
|Oklahoma City (1)
|353
|4
|4
|College of Idaho
|338
|5
|5
|Southern Oregon
|323
|6
|6
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|314
|7
|7
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|297
|8
|8
|The Master's (Calif.)
|286
|9
|10
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)
|278
|10
|13
|Taylor (Ind.)
|263
|11
|12
|Oregon Tech
|255
|12
|11
|Dordt (Iowa)
|240
|13
|14
|Carroll (Mont.)
|235
|14
|15
|Morningside (Iowa)
|210
|15
|16
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|203
|16
|19
|Madonna (Mich.)
|187
|17
|21
|Hastings (Neb.)
|176
|18
|24
|Marian (Ind.)
|158
|19
|22
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|145
|20
|23
|Trinity Christian (Ill.)
|143
|21
|NR
|Corban (Ore.)
|138
|22
|20
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|116
|23
|18
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|92
|24
|17
|Indiana Wesleyan
|90
|25
|25
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|87
Others Receiving Votes: Northwest Christian (Ore.) 78; Siena Heights (Mich.) 76; Texas Wesleyan 56; Saint Xavier (Ill.) 32; Friends (Kan.) 20; Cornerstone (Mich.) 18; Northwestern (Iowa) 11; Spring Arbor (Mich.) 5; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 3; Vanguard (Calif.) 3
Dropped From Top 25: Northwest Christian (Ore.)