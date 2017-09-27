2017 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2

Defending champion British Columbia remains No. 1

September 27, 2017

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - British Columbia holds on to the top spot in the NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

The Thunderbirds of British Columbia have been ranked No. 1 for four straight polls

British Columbia earned 13 first place votes and 374 points to reamain the No. 1 ranked team

Corban (Ore.) joins the Top 25 for the first time this season, coming in at No. 21

Simon Fraser (B.C.) holds the current record for the most No. 1 rankings with 41

College of Idaho holds the longest streak of consecutive Top 25 rankings with 69 straight polls, followed by Carroll (Mont.) with 60 straight polls

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL POINTS 1 1 British Columbia (13) 374 2 2 Aquinas (Mich.) 360 3 3 Oklahoma City (1) 353 4 4 College of Idaho 338 5 5 Southern Oregon 323 6 6 Shawnee State (Ohio) 314 7 7 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 297 8 8 The Master's (Calif.) 286 9 10 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 278 10 13 Taylor (Ind.) 263 11 12 Oregon Tech 255 12 11 Dordt (Iowa) 240 13 14 Carroll (Mont.) 235 14 15 Morningside (Iowa) 210 15 16 Milligan (Tenn.) 203 16 19 Madonna (Mich.) 187 17 21 Hastings (Neb.) 176 18 24 Marian (Ind.) 158 19 22 Southeastern (Fla.) 145 20 23 Trinity Christian (Ill.) 143 21 NR Corban (Ore.) 138 22 20 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 116 23 18 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 92 24 17 Indiana Wesleyan 90 25 25 St. Francis (Ill.) 87

Others Receiving Votes: Northwest Christian (Ore.) 78; Siena Heights (Mich.) 76; Texas Wesleyan 56; Saint Xavier (Ill.) 32; Friends (Kan.) 20; Cornerstone (Mich.) 18; Northwestern (Iowa) 11; Spring Arbor (Mich.) 5; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 3; Vanguard (Calif.) 3

Dropped From Top 25: Northwest Christian (Ore.)