NAIA Announces DI MBB Championship Partnership with Sporting Kansas City

MLS club to be a champions level partner

September 28, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NAIA is excited to announce the first-ever partnership with Sporting Kansas City (MLS) to be a Champions level sponsor of the 2018 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship. Sporting KC joins DST, US Bank and Children’s Mercy Hospital as Champions level partners of the event.



The 81st annual national championship tournament is slated for March 14-20 in downtown Kansas City at Municipal Auditorium. Sporting KC and the NAIA will team up to support the longest running collegiate basketball national championship, rich with passion and tradition. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 1.



The partnership gives Sporting KC the title sponsorship of the courtside VIP club, as well as one day of the championship.



“We are thrilled to welcome Sporting KC as a partner for the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship,” said Jim Carr, NAIA President & CEO. “Sporting has a tremendous brand in the market and plan to do some fun activities at the championship.”



Sporting KC, which most recently won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Sept. 20, is competing in its 22nd year in Major League Soccer (MLS). The club has played its matches at world-class Children’s Mercy Park since 2011. Sporting KC has won two MLS Cup championships to go along with four Open Cup titles and one Supporters’ Shield.



“The NAIA is a staple of the Kansas City sports scene and we are excited to partner with them for next year’s Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship,” Sporting KC president Jake Reid said. “The tournament is one of the premier events in the city each year and we look forward to engaging with fans at the event.”



