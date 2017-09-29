2017 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll #1 — Sept. 29
By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) gained the No. 1 rank in this week’s edition of the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Friday. SCAD Savannah (Ga.) capture the top slot with 17-of-18 first-place votes.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000, excluding 2006 polls)
- This is 13th time in school history that SCAD Savannah (Ga.) has tallied a first-place ranking.
- The Bee’s opened the season with a 1st-of-18 win at the Battle at Old South, which was comprised of NCAA Division II schools.
- There were four new additions to the poll: No. 3 Brenau (Ga.), No. 17 Bethel (Ind.), No. 23 Taylor (Ind.), No. 24 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho).
- To date, Oklahoma City has tallied the most No. 1 rankings with a total of 45.
- Since 2006, William Woods (Mo.) and SCAD – Savannah (Ga.) hold the record for current streak in the Top 25 at 69 polls.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches Top 25 Poll #1
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|Points
|1
|5
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [17]
|498
|2
|4
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|450
|3
|NR
|Brenau (Ga.)
|443
|4
|10
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)
|420
|4
|11
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|420
|6
|3
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|398
|7
|1
|Oklahoma City [1]
|381
|8
|23
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|379
|8
|13
|William Carey (Miss.)
|379
|10
|6
|British Columbia
|373
|11
|9
|Texas Wesleyan
|343
|12
|8
|Keiser (Fla.)
|339
|13
|2
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|334
|14
|7
|William Woods (Mo.)
|312
|15
|14
|Northwestern Ohio
|281
|16
|15
|Oregon Tech
|278
|17
|NR
|Bethel (Ind.)
|225
|18
|12
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|200
|19
|25
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|193
|20
|16
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|191
|21
|18
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|182
|22
|19
|Marian (Ind.)
|153
|23
|NR
|Taylor (Ind.)
|129
|24
|NR
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|109
|25
|17
|William Penn (Iowa)
|104
Dropped from the Top 25: No. 20 Cumberland (Tenn.), No. 21 Victoria (B.C.), No. 22 Bellevue (Neb.)
Others Receiving Votes: Corban (Ore.) 96, Cumberland (Tenn.) 77, Victoria (B.C.) 71, Morningside (Iowa) 54, Bellevue (Neb.) 45, Loyola (La.) 38, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 25, Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 25