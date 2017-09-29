2017 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll #1 — Sept. 29

SCAD Savannah (Ga.) takes No. 1 slot over defending champions

September 29, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) gained the No. 1 rank in this week’s edition of the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Friday. SCAD Savannah (Ga.) capture the top slot with 17-of-18 first-place votes.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000, excluding 2006 polls)

This is 13th time in school history that SCAD Savannah (Ga.) has tallied a first-place ranking.

The Bee’s opened the season with a 1st-of-18 win at the Battle at Old South, which was comprised of NCAA Division II schools.

There were four new additions to the poll: No. 3 Brenau (Ga.), No. 17 Bethel (Ind.), No. 23 Taylor (Ind.), No. 24 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho).

To date, Oklahoma City has tallied the most No. 1 rankings with a total of 45.

Since 2006, William Woods (Mo.) and SCAD – Savannah (Ga.) hold the record for current streak in the Top 25 at 69 polls.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches Top 25 Poll #1

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] Points 1 5 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [17] 498 2 4 Dalton State (Ga.) 450 3 NR Brenau (Ga.) 443 4 10 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 420 4 11 Cumberlands (Ky.) 420 6 3 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 398 7 1 Oklahoma City [1] 381 8 23 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 379 8 13 William Carey (Miss.) 379 10 6 British Columbia 373 11 9 Texas Wesleyan 343 12 8 Keiser (Fla.) 339 13 2 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 334 14 7 William Woods (Mo.) 312 15 14 Northwestern Ohio 281 16 15 Oregon Tech 278 17 NR Bethel (Ind.) 225 18 12 Southeastern (Fla.) 200 19 25 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 193 20 16 Faulkner (Ala.) 191 21 18 Milligan (Tenn.) 182 22 19 Marian (Ind.) 153 23 NR Taylor (Ind.) 129 24 NR Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 109 25 17 William Penn (Iowa) 104

Dropped from the Top 25: No. 20 Cumberland (Tenn.), No. 21 Victoria (B.C.), No. 22 Bellevue (Neb.)

Others Receiving Votes: Corban (Ore.) 96, Cumberland (Tenn.) 77, Victoria (B.C.) 71, Morningside (Iowa) 54, Bellevue (Neb.) 45, Loyola (La.) 38, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 25, Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 25