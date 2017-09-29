2017 NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 1
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oklahoma City holds on to the No. 1 ranking in the first regular season 2017 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Friday.
Top 25 Highlights (Historical information dating back to 2000)
- Oklahoma City captured 18 first place votes and 498 total points to retain its No. 1 ranking.
- Six teams joined the Top 25 Poll this week: No. 16 Rocky Mountain (Mont.), No. 17 Corban (Ore.), No. 21 Oregon Tech, No. 22 SCAD Savannah (Ga.), No. 23 Culver-Stockton (Mo.) and No. 25 William Carey (Miss.)
- The Stars of Oklahoma City hold the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 49, and have been ranked in all 108 polls, dating back to 2000.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Sept. 29
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Oklahoma City
|498
|2
|2
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|480
|3
|3
|Texas Wesleyan
|467
|4
|5
|Johnson & Wales (Fla.)
|445
|5
|20
|Coastal Georgia
|417
|6
|7
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|390
|7
|6
|William Woods (Mo.)
|382
|8
|12
|Northwestern Ohio
|378
|9
|14
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|367
|10
|10
|British Columbia
|353
|11
|8
|Keiser (Fla.)
|321
|12
|9
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|316
|13
|15
|Arizona Christian
|313
|14
|16
|Victoria (B.C.)
|302
|15
|13
|Taylor (Ind.)
|282
|16
|NR
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|237
|17
|NR
|Corban (Ore.)
|229
|18
|17
|Point (Ga.)
|180
|19
|22
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|167
|20
|19
|William Jessup (Calif.)
|157
|21
|NR
|Oregon Tech
|145
|22
|NR
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|139
|23
|NR
|Culver-Stockton (Mo.)
|134
|24
|21
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|117
|25
|NR
|William Carey (Miss.)
|101
Others Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clarke State (Idaho) 97; Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 81; Missouri Valley 57; SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 50; Marymount (Calif.) 48; Southeastern (Fla.) 41; Reinhardt (Ga.) 35; Grand View (Iowa) 30; Bethany (Kan.) 30; Holy Cross (Ind.) 28; The Master’s (Calif.) 25; Columbia (Mo.) 13; Mount Mercy (Iowa) 10; Morningside (Iowa) 9; Jamestown (N.D) 9; Marian (Ind.) 7; Bellevue (Neb.) 4; Webber International (Fla.) 4; Loyola (La.) 3
Removed from Top 25: Southeastern (Fla.), Grand View (Iowa), The Master’s (Calif.), Mount Mercy (Iowa), Madonna (Mich.), Oklahoma Wesleyan