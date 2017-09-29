2017 NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 1

Oklahoma City holds on to the No. 1 spot

September 29, 2017

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oklahoma City holds on to the No. 1 ranking in the first regular season 2017 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Friday.

Top 25 Highlights (Historical information dating back to 2000)

Oklahoma City captured 18 first place votes and 498 total points to retain its No. 1 ranking.

Six teams joined the Top 25 Poll this week: No. 16 Rocky Mountain (Mont.), No. 17 Corban (Ore.), No. 21 Oregon Tech, No. 22 SCAD Savannah (Ga.), No. 23 Culver-Stockton (Mo.) and No. 25 William Carey (Miss.)

The Stars of Oklahoma City hold the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 49, and have been ranked in all 108 polls, dating back to 2000.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Sept. 29

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Oklahoma City 498 2 2 Dalton State (Ga.) 480 3 3 Texas Wesleyan 467 4 5 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 445 5 20 Coastal Georgia 417 6 7 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 390 7 6 William Woods (Mo.) 382 8 12 Northwestern Ohio 378 9 14 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 367 10 10 British Columbia 353 11 8 Keiser (Fla.) 321 12 9 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 316 13 15 Arizona Christian 313 14 16 Victoria (B.C.) 302 15 13 Taylor (Ind.) 282 16 NR Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 237 17 NR Corban (Ore.) 229 18 17 Point (Ga.) 180 19 22 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 167 20 19 William Jessup (Calif.) 157 21 NR Oregon Tech 145 22 NR SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 139 23 NR Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 134 24 21 Northwestern (Iowa) 117 25 NR William Carey (Miss.) 101

Others Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clarke State (Idaho) 97; Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 81; Missouri Valley 57; SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 50; Marymount (Calif.) 48; Southeastern (Fla.) 41; Reinhardt (Ga.) 35; Grand View (Iowa) 30; Bethany (Kan.) 30; Holy Cross (Ind.) 28; The Master’s (Calif.) 25; Columbia (Mo.) 13; Mount Mercy (Iowa) 10; Morningside (Iowa) 9; Jamestown (N.D) 9; Marian (Ind.) 7; Bellevue (Neb.) 4; Webber International (Fla.) 4; Loyola (La.) 3

Removed from Top 25: Southeastern (Fla.), Grand View (Iowa), The Master’s (Calif.), Mount Mercy (Iowa), Madonna (Mich.), Oklahoma Wesleyan