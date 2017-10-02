Red Raiders Win Five-Set Thriller Over No.1 Hastings
Courtesy Northwestern College
Anna Kiel put down a match-high 19 kills in leading No.11 Northwestern to a thrilling five-set win over undefeated and top-ranked Hastings this afternoon, 25-21, 23-25, 15-25, 25-20 and 15-11. Northwestern pushed its win streak to 16 matches and improved to 6-0 in the GPAC, 19-1 overall. Hastings had its 24-match win streak snapped and drops to 6-1 in conference play, 14-1 overall.
Kiel hit .362 for the match, putting down 19 kills in 37 attempts against two errors. The sophomore registered a match-high seven blocks and added eight digs. Makenzie Fink recorded her second double-double of the season with 14 kills and a team-high 13 digs, hitting .323 on the left-side pin. A.J. Horstman added 12 kills and 11 digs for her third double-double of the season.
Late Run Pushes Red Raiders to First Set Win
Tied at 18 after a kill by Red Raider freshman Josie Blankespoor, Northwestern closed on a 7-3 run to win a tight first set, 25-21; Northwestern scored points on kills by Fink and Lauryn Hilger and won set point after a block by Hilger. The first set was tied 15 times and featured five lead changes overall; Northwestern hit .440 compared to .179 by the host Broncos in set one
Broncos Never Trail In Second Set; Tie Match At 1-1
Back to back kills by Catherine Williams put the Broncos up 6-2 early in the second set; Northwestern rallied, tying the set at 13 after kills by Kiel and Horstman; the score was tied four more times in the second set, until, tied at 19, Hastings scored two straight points to take the lead for good in its 25-23 win.
Hastings Gains Control in Convincing Third Set Win
Hastings jumped out to an 8-4 lead and never trailed in a dominate third set, 25-15. The Broncos hit their best (.276) and held NW to its lowest hitting percentage (.086) of the match. The Red Raiders made one surge, getting to within 1 (12-11), but the Broncos went on a 7-1 run to put the set away.
Red Raiders Pull Dramatic Rally In Fourth; Force Match To Fifth Set
Down by two (17-15) after an ace serve by Hastings' setter, Clare Hamburger, Northwestern scored 10 of the next 13 points to win 25-20 and force a fifth set. Kiel got things started with back-to-back kills, followed by a couple of Hastings' miscues forcing the hosts to use a timeout. Blankespoor and Fink both put down kills to give NW a 23-19 advantage and the Red Raiders played sideout volleyball from there to earn the win.
Big Run In Fifth Clinches Win For Red Raiders
With the momentum still in their favor, Northwestern came out to a 5-1 lead in the final set. Hastings stormed back and tied the set at 7-7 before the Red Raiders put the match away with a 7-1 run, getting kills by Fink (2), Kiel, Blankespoor and Horstman.
By the Numbers...
Northwestern hit .258 for the match, compared to .132 by the Broncos; the Red Raiders also held the edge in blocks, 11-10.
Kiel has hit for double figures in 16 matches this season, most on the team; Horstman has 12 matches with 10+ kills and Fink has seven matches with double figures in kills
Four Red Raiders tallied double figures in digs, led by Fink with 13, Lacey Wacker totaled a career-high 12 and both Horstman and Karsyn Winterfeld added 11
Wacker lofted up 55 assists, her 10th match with 40+ assists
Wacker had two of the Red Raiders five aces; Winterfeld served one ace, continuing her streak of at least one ace in every match
Lauryn Hilger and Josie Blankespoor both had four blocks
Hastings was led by Cassidy Ostrand with 11 kills, followed by Katie Placke with nine kills and 24 assists