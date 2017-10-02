Stan Records 100th Win as No. 20 TU Blanks RV Grace

Taylor head coach is No. 1 on school wins list

October 02, 2017

Story by Kyle Condon, Taylor Athletics



UPLAND, Ind. – The Taylor (Ind.) women’s soccer team opened Crossroads League play with a 3-0 win over RV Grace (Ind.) at Turner Stadium on Saturday night, giving head coach Scott Stan his 100th win at the helm of the TU program.

Stan sits alone atop the Taylor women’s soccer all-time wins list, after compiling a record of 100-62-15 (.565) in his 10 seasons as the head coach at TU. In 2016, Stan led the Trojans to a program-best 14-2-1 mark, with TU cracking the NAIA Top-25 Poll for the first time in team history and Stan netting Crossroads League Coach of the Year honors.

Megan Kammer opened the scoring for No. 20 Taylor in the 23rd minute, as the senior collected the loose ball off Bailey Zehr’s shot attempt and lasered a shot into the back of the net to give TU a 1-0 lead over Grace (3-4-3, 0-1 CL).

The Trojans held firm defensively, only allowing three Lancer shot attempts in the first half to preserve the 1-0 advantage going into intermission.

In the second half, Savannah Porter converted on a penalty kick to put the Purple and Gold ahead, 2-0, with 30:45 remaining in the contest.

Emily Calvani netted the third and final TU goal in the 66th minute, courtesy of Hannah Waltz’s assist, to make the 3-0 final and give Coach Stan the milestone victory.

The Trojans controlled possession for the majority of the night, as TU outshot the visitors, 17-5, over the 90 minutes.

No. 20 Taylor (8-2, 1-0 CL) will return to the pitch on Wednesday at 4:00 pm, when the Trojans travel to Mount Vernon Nazarene (6-2-1, 0-0-1 CL) for a Crossroads League clash.