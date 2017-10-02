2017 NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Saint Francis (Ind.) maintained its No. 1 ranking, as the top five teams in the 2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll remained unchanged for a fourth-straight week, the national office announced Monday. The Cougars garnered all 15 first-place votes en route to 340 total points.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)
• Saint Francis downed conference rival then-No. 8 Marian (Ind.), 31-24, last Saturday to lock down the No. 1 ranking for a seventh-straight poll. The game-winning touchdown came with 6:50 remaining in the contest when Justin Green capped a 13-play, 89-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run.
• Three new teams joined the Top 25 for the third-consecutive week – No. 23 SAGU (Texas), No. 24 Hastings (Neb.) and No. 25 Kansas Wesleyan. SAGU, the only team among the trio not ranked earlier this season, is off to a 4-1 start, including a dominant 43-6 win over then-No. 10 Arizona Christian last weekend. The Lions last appeared in the Top 25 on October 26, 2015.
• Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1 rankings with 58, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), No. 10 Georgetown (Ky.) (25), No. 4 Morningside (Iowa) (20) and No. 11 Saint Xavier (14).
• Morningside holds the longest active streak with 130-straight Top 25 mentions. Additionally, the Mustangs have been ranked within the top 10 in 79-straight polls.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 4 (October 2, 2017)
|RANK
|LAST TIME^
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2017 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Saint Francis (Ind.) (15)
|5-0
|340
|2
|2
|Baker (Kan.)
|6-0
|327
|3
|3
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|4-0
|311
|4
|4
|Morningside (Iowa)
|5-0
|302
|5
|5
|Montana Tech
|4-0
|289
|6
|6
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|5-0
|274
|7
|7
|Grand View (Iowa)
|5-1
|260
|8
|9
|Southern Oregon
|5-0
|252
|9
|11
|Langston (Okla.)
|4-0
|229
|10
|12
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|4-0
|214
|11
|13
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|4-1
|213
|12
|14
|Doane (Neb.)
|4-1
|186
|13
|8
|Marian (Ind.)
|2-2
|179
|14
|18
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|5-1
|166
|15
|16
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|3-1
|156
|16
|17
|Tabor (Kan.)
|3-1
|149
|17
|19
|Sterling (Kan.)
|4-1
|124
|18
|10
|Arizona Christian
|4-1
|115
|19
|15
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|4-1
|110
|20
|21
|Concordia (Mich.)
|5-0
|106
|21
|20
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|4-1
|105
|22
|25
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|4-2
|58
|23
|NR
|SAGU (Texas)
|4-1
|32
|24
|RV
|Hastings (Neb.)
|4-1
|23
|25
|RV
|Kansas Wesleyan
|3-2
|15
Dropped from the Top 25: Cumberland (Tenn.) (No. 22); Peru State (Neb.) (No. 23); Midland (Neb.) (No. 24)
Others Receiving Votes: Cumberland (Tenn.) 13; Peru State (Neb.) 11; Cumberlands (Ky.) 8; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 5; Campbellsville (Ky.) 5; Bethany (Kan.) 5; Dakota State (S.D.) 5.
^ Top 25 ranking from September 25, 2017, Top 25 Poll