2017 NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 4

Top five teams remain unchanged for fourth-straight week

October 02, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletic Communications and Media

Photo provided by Saint Francis (Ind.) Athletic Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Saint Francis (Ind.) maintained its No. 1 ranking, as the top five teams in the 2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll remained unchanged for a fourth-straight week, the national office announced Monday. The Cougars garnered all 15 first-place votes en route to 340 total points.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

• Saint Francis downed conference rival then-No. 8 Marian (Ind.), 31-24, last Saturday to lock down the No. 1 ranking for a seventh-straight poll. The game-winning touchdown came with 6:50 remaining in the contest when Justin Green capped a 13-play, 89-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run.

• Saint Francis enters the week riding an NAIA-best 14-game winning streak. The Cougars host No. 20 Concordia (Mich.) on Saturday.

• Three new teams joined the Top 25 for the third-consecutive week – No. 23 SAGU (Texas), No. 24 Hastings (Neb.) and No. 25 Kansas Wesleyan. SAGU, the only team among the trio not ranked earlier this season, is off to a 4-1 start, including a dominant 43-6 win over then-No. 10 Arizona Christian last weekend. The Lions last appeared in the Top 25 on October 26, 2015.

• Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1 rankings with 58, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), No. 10 Georgetown (Ky.) (25), No. 4 Morningside (Iowa) (20) and No. 11 Saint Xavier (14).

• Morningside holds the longest active streak with 130-straight Top 25 mentions. Additionally, the Mustangs have been ranked within the top 10 in 79-straight polls.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.



2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 4 (October 2, 2017)

RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) (15) 5-0 340 2 2 Baker (Kan.) 6-0 327 3 3 Reinhardt (Ga.) 4-0 311 4 4 Morningside (Iowa) 5-0 302 5 5 Montana Tech 4-0 289 6 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 5-0 274 7 7 Grand View (Iowa) 5-1 260 8 9 Southern Oregon 5-0 252 9 11 Langston (Okla.) 4-0 229 10 12 Georgetown (Ky.) 4-0 214 11 13 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 4-1 213 12 14 Doane (Neb.) 4-1 186 13 8 Marian (Ind.) 2-2 179 14 18 Benedictine (Kan.) 5-1 166 15 16 Southeastern (Fla.) 3-1 156 16 17 Tabor (Kan.) 3-1 149 17 19 Sterling (Kan.) 4-1 124 18 10 Arizona Christian 4-1 115 19 15 Northwestern (Iowa) 4-1 110 20 21 Concordia (Mich.) 5-0 106 21 20 Dickinson State (N.D.) 4-1 105 22 25 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 4-2 58 23 NR SAGU (Texas) 4-1 32 24 RV Hastings (Neb.) 4-1 23 25 RV Kansas Wesleyan 3-2 15



Dropped from the Top 25: Cumberland (Tenn.) (No. 22); Peru State (Neb.) (No. 23); Midland (Neb.) (No. 24)



Others Receiving Votes: Cumberland (Tenn.) 13; Peru State (Neb.) 11; Cumberlands (Ky.) 8; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 5; Campbellsville (Ky.) 5; Bethany (Kan.) 5; Dakota State (S.D.) 5.



^ Top 25 ranking from September 25, 2017, Top 25 Poll