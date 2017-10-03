2017 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Poll No. 3 (Oct. 3)

Viterbo (Wis.) takes over the No. 1 slot

October 03, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The new No. 1 ranked team out of the North Star Athletic Association, Viterbo (Wis.), captured the No. 1 slot for the first time in the 2017 season, the national office announced on Tuesday. The V-Hawks garnered 17-of-21 first-place votes.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

-Viterbo (Wis.) has only been ranked at No. 1 one other time and that was in 2015. The V-Hawks first appearance in the Top 25 poll was in 2011.

-The V-Hawks are 1-of-2 teams that remain undefeated in the Top 25 Poll. No. 2 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is the other team.

- One new team made its way into the Top 25: No. 24 Campbellsville (Ky.).

-Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 52 total appearance. The last 24 consecutive appearances have been in the top five.

-There has only been one program that has been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season, with Fresno Pacific (Calif.) accomplishing the feat in 2004, 2008 and 2009.

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 2 Viterbo (Wis.) [17] 16-0 588 2 3 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [4] 17-0 573 3 11 Northwestern (Iowa) 19-1 548 4 1 Hastings (Neb.) 14-1 525 5 4 Park (Mo.) 16-2 515 6 5 Westmont (Calif.) 21-1 509 7 6 Dordt (Iowa) 18-3 475 8 8 College of Idaho 16-2 448 9 9 Midland (Neb.) 14-4 430 10 10 Missouri Baptist 20-3 419 11 13 Grand View (Iowa) 16-6 411 12 16 Corban (Ore.) 14-6 360 13 7 Columbia (Mo.) 18-3 356 14 12 Eastern Oregon 14-5 344 15 17 Montana Tech 12-5 323 16 20 Madonna (Mich.) 19-2 308 17 18 Georgetown (Ky.) 10-1 277 18 14 Cornerstone (Mich.) 14-6 268 19 19 Bellevue (Neb.) 18-4 259 20 23 Jamestown (N.D.) 11-6 231 21 24 Morningside (Iowa) 14-7 223 22 21 Missouri Valley 20-3 168 23 15 Doane (Neb.) 10-9 167 24 NR Campbellsville (Ky.) 14-3 105 25 25 Marian (Ind.) 18-3 103

Dropped from the rankings: No. 22 Ottawa (Kan.)

Others receiving votes: Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 102, Northwest (Wash.) 86, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 82, William Woods (Mo.) 63, Kansas Wesleyan 57, Indiana Wesleyan 51, Union (Ky.) 16, College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 14, Ottawa (Kan.) 11, Mobile (Ala.) 10, Siena Heights (Mich.) 5, Webber International (Fla.) 4

^Top 25 ranking in Coaches’ Poll on Oct. 3, 2017