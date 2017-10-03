2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 5

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – William Carey (Miss.) holds on to the No. 1 spot for the second week in a row in this week’s NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), currently ranked No. 11, holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 111 straight polls dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 Poll in 2007. Rio Grande (Ohio) is second with 103 straight

Rio Grande (Ohio) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings all-time with 58 total

Truett-McConnell (Ga.) joined the Top 25 for the first time this year, boasting a 9-1-1 record in 2017

Defending National Champion Hastings (Neb.) moved up one spot this week to No. 8 following a 4-1 victory over Briar Cliff (Iowa)

This is the second week in a row and second time ever that the program has been ranked No. 1

The Crusaders of William Carey (Miss.) captured 16 first place votes to remain atop the poll

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes"