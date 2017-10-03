Print RSS

2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 5

William Carey (Miss.) holds ground as No. 1 team
October 03, 2017
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – William Carey (Miss.) holds on to the No. 1 spot for the second week in a row in this week’s NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights 

  • The Crusaders of William Carey (Miss.) captured 16 first place votes to remain atop the poll
  • This is the second week in a row and second time ever that the program has been ranked No. 1
  • Defending National Champion Hastings (Neb.) moved up one spot this week to No. 8 following a 4-1 victory over Briar Cliff (Iowa)
  • Truett-McConnell (Ga.) joined the Top 25 for the first time this year, boasting a 9-1-1 record in 2017
  • Rio Grande (Ohio) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings all-time with 58 total
  • Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), currently ranked No. 11, holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 111 straight polls dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 Poll in 2007. Rio Grande (Ohio) is second with 103 straight

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes"
2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 5 (Oct. 3)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) WON TOTAL POINTS
1 1 William Carey (Miss.) (16) 7-0-0 497
2 2 Missouri Valley (2) 8-0-1 483
3 3 Rio Grande (Ohio) 8-1-0 465
4 4 Oklahoma Wesleyan 7-1-1 450
5 5 Corban (Ore.) 10-0-1 435
6 7 Baker (Kan.) 8-1-1 419
7 10 Georgia Gwinnett 7-1-1 383
8 9 Hastings (Neb.) 7-3-0 375
9 6 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 7-2-0 374
10 12 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 8-1-0 338
11 11 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 5-1-0 337
12 13 Campbellsville (Ky.) 7-1-0 320
13 8 Mobile (Ala.) 5-2-1 311
14 14 Central Methodist (Mo.) 8-1-1 284
15 15 Dalton State (Ga.) 7-1-0 273
16 16 Vanguard (Calif.) 9-2-0 257
17 17 St. Thomas (Fla.) 5-1-0 246
18 18 Marymount (Calif.) 5-2-2 226
19 19 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 8-2-0 204
20 21 Benedictine (Kan.) 8-2-1 202
21 23 Columbia (Mo.) 9-2-0 188
22 21 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 8-1-0 179
23 24 Cumberland (Tenn.) 8-1-0 138
24 25 The Master's (Calif.) 8-2-2 90
25 NR Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 9-1-1 88

Dropped From Top 25: Northwestern Ohio

Others Receiving Votes: John Brown (Ark.) 78; Madonna (Mich.) 72; Hope International (Calif.) 33; UC Merced 24; Houston-Victoria (Texas) 23, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 21; Bryan (Tenn.) 17; Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 15; William Woods (Mo.) 12; Bethel (Ind.) 11; Concordia (Neb.) 10; Bethel (Tenn.) 9; LSU Alexandria 5; Aquinas (Mich.) 5; Grand View (Iowa) 5; Northwestern Ohio 3; Tennessee Wesleyan 3; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 3