2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 5
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – William Carey (Miss.) holds on to the No. 1 spot for the second week in a row in this week’s NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.
Top 25 Highlights
- The Crusaders of William Carey (Miss.) captured 16 first place votes to remain atop the poll
- This is the second week in a row and second time ever that the program has been ranked No. 1
- Defending National Champion Hastings (Neb.) moved up one spot this week to No. 8 following a 4-1 victory over Briar Cliff (Iowa)
- Truett-McConnell (Ga.) joined the Top 25 for the first time this year, boasting a 9-1-1 record in 2017
- Rio Grande (Ohio) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings all-time with 58 total
- Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), currently ranked No. 11, holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 111 straight polls dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 Poll in 2007. Rio Grande (Ohio) is second with 103 straight
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes"
- For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 5 (Oct. 3)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|WON
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|William Carey (Miss.) (16)
|7-0-0
|497
|2
|2
|Missouri Valley (2)
|8-0-1
|483
|3
|3
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|8-1-0
|465
|4
|4
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|7-1-1
|450
|5
|5
|Corban (Ore.)
|10-0-1
|435
|6
|7
|Baker (Kan.)
|8-1-1
|419
|7
|10
|Georgia Gwinnett
|7-1-1
|383
|8
|9
|Hastings (Neb.)
|7-3-0
|375
|9
|6
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|7-2-0
|374
|10
|12
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|8-1-0
|338
|11
|11
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|5-1-0
|337
|12
|13
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|7-1-0
|320
|13
|8
|Mobile (Ala.)
|5-2-1
|311
|14
|14
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|8-1-1
|284
|15
|15
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|7-1-0
|273
|16
|16
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|9-2-0
|257
|17
|17
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|5-1-0
|246
|18
|18
|Marymount (Calif.)
|5-2-2
|226
|19
|19
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|8-2-0
|204
|20
|21
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|8-2-1
|202
|21
|23
|Columbia (Mo.)
|9-2-0
|188
|22
|21
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|8-1-0
|179
|23
|24
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|8-1-0
|138
|24
|25
|The Master's (Calif.)
|8-2-2
|90
|25
|NR
|Truett-McConnell (Ga.)
|9-1-1
|88
Dropped From Top 25: Northwestern Ohio
Others Receiving Votes: John Brown (Ark.) 78; Madonna (Mich.) 72; Hope International (Calif.) 33; UC Merced 24; Houston-Victoria (Texas) 23, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 21; Bryan (Tenn.) 17; Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 15; William Woods (Mo.) 12; Bethel (Ind.) 11; Concordia (Neb.) 10; Bethel (Tenn.) 9; LSU Alexandria 5; Aquinas (Mich.) 5; Grand View (Iowa) 5; Northwestern Ohio 3; Tennessee Wesleyan 3; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 3