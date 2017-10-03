2017 NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 5

Story by Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletics Communications & Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the third-straight week, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) is the No. 1-ranked team in the fifth regular-season edition of the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The RedHawks earned all 18 first-place votes and 498 total points.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

With a 10-0-0 start to the year, No. 1 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) begins Southern States Athletic Conference play Thursday at home against Brewton-Parker (Ga.) and Saturday against Middle Georgia State.

The RedHawks are ranked No. 1 in the NAIA in assists per game (5.5) and No. 5 in total goals. They currently own a 45-6 scoring advantage, including six shutouts.

The lone rookie this week – No. 25 Cumberland (Tenn.) – checks back into the Top 25 after a one-week absence. Most recently, the Phoenix took down then-No. 9 Mobile (Ala.) on Sept. 28.

No. 12 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) boasts the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 200-consecutive mentions dating back to the start of the 1999 season. Behind Lindsey Wilson on the active list is No. 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) at 78-straight Top 25 mentions and No. 8 Keiser (Fla.) at 76-straight.