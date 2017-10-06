2017 NAIA Football Game of the Week — No. 6

First-place in the Mid-States Football Association Mideast on the line Saturday

October 06, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Defending national champion and top-ranked Saint Francis (Ind.) hosts No. 20 Concordia (Mich.) Saturday in a crucial Mid-States Football Association Mideast showdown. Both clubs enter the game with 5-0 records and 1-0 marks in the league. Kick off between the two teams is scheduled for 12 p.m. EDT.

The Cougars boast a 6-0 record in the all-time series against the Cardinals, including a dominant 44-6 victory last season.

Saturday’s Game of the Week was chosen using a Facebook fan vote. Nominees are posted on Tuesday with the winner of the contest revealed Wednesday morning.

No. 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) (5-0)

2017 Team Rankings (Top 15)

No. 1 - 3rd Down Conv. (64.500)

No. 1 - Pass Offense per Game (376.600)

No. 3 - Pass Efficiency (193.900)

No. 4 - Total Pass Offense (1883)

No. 6 - First Downs per Game (28.400)

No. 6 - Total Offense Yds per Game (565.600)

No. 6 - Total Scoring Offense (251)

No. 6 - Scoring Offense per Game (50.200)

No. 7 - Total Defense per Game (282.000)

No. 7 - Opp 3rd Down Conv. (26.200)

No. 7 - KickOff Returns Yds per Att (25.500)

No. 8 - Rushing Defense per Game (82.600)

No. 9 - Opp 4th Down Conv. (26.700)

No. 9 - Scoring Defense per Game (19.600)

No. 11 - Opponent First Downs (76)

Saint Francis (Ind.) Players to Watch

Offense – Justin Green, RB … ranks second in the NAIA in scoring per game (12.0) … also lists among the top 10 in all-purpose yards (885), all-purpose yards per game (885) and total rushing (596) … has rushed for more than 100 yards three times, including a season-high 162-yard effort on September 16 against then-No. 23 St. Ambrose (Iowa) … scored at least one touchdown in nine-straight … ran for a career-best 296 yards against Morningside (Iowa) on November 26, 2016.

Defense – Piercen Harnish, LB … leads the team and ranks No. 18 nationally with eight tackles for loss this season … boasts a team-high 39 total tackles (21 solo ), while also ranking second with two sacks … set a season-high with 13 tackles, including four tackles for loss in the Cougars September 16 win over then-No. 23 St. Ambrose (Iowa).

No. 20 Concordia (Mich.) (5-0)

2017 Team Rankings (Top 15)

No. 2 - Scoring Defense per Game (13.600)

No. 4 - Pass Efficiency (184.000)

No. 5 - Rushing Defense per Game (77.400)

No. 5 - Pass Def Efficiency (101.400)

No. 6 - 4th Down Conv. (75.000)

No. 6 - Total Defense per Game (276.800)

No. 11 - Opponent First Downs (76)

No. 12 - 3rd Down Conv. (47.500)

No. 12 - Rushing Offense per Game (236.800)

No. 12 - Sacks By (3.000)

No. 13 - Total Rushing Offense (1184)

No. 13 - Total Sacks By (15.000)

No. 13 - Total Offense Yds per Game (478.600)

No. 15 - Opp 3rd Down Conv. (31.100)

No. 15 - Opp 4th Down Conv. (33.300)

Concordia (Mich.) Players to Watch

Offense – Joe Conner, RB … ranks third in the NAIA in total rushing (696) and third in rushing yards per game (139.2) … scored at least one touchdown in nine-straight games … surpassed the 100-yard rushing plateau in four-of-five games this season … set a season-high with 204 rushing yards on September 23 against Robert Morris (Ill.) … boasts 1,748 career rushing yards (15 games).

Defense – Andrew O’Hara, LB … leads the team with 31 tackles (10 solo ) … tied for the team lead with 2.5 sacks and one interception … set a season-high with 10 tackles on September 16 against Olivet Nazarene (Ill.).

Other Top 25 Contests*

Saturday, October 7

(20) Concordia (Mich.) at (1) Saint Francis (Ind.)

(RV) Cumberlands (Ky.) at (3) Reinhardt (Ga.)

(22) Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) at (4) Morningside (Iowa)

(5) Montana Tech at Montana Western

(9) Langston (Okla.) at Lane College

(10) Georgetown (Ky.) at Bethel (Tenn.)

Dordt (Iowa) at (12) Doane (Neb.)

St. Ambrose (Iowa) at (13) Marian (Ind.)

Warner (Fla.) at (15) Southeastern (Fla.)

(16) Tabor (Kan.) at (17) Sterling (Kan.)

Lyon (Ark.) at (18) Arizona Christian

(19) Northwestern (Iowa) at Midland (Neb.)

Valley City State (N.D.) at (21) Dickinson State (N.D.)

Briar Cliff (Iowa) at (24) Hastings (Neb.)

McPherson (Kan.) at (25) Kansas Wesleyan

