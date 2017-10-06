KCAC Football Game Broadcast on ESPN3
Article provided by the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference
WICHITA, Kan. - Friends University's (Kan.) football game against rival Southwestern College (Kan.) on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Adair-Austin Stadium will be streamed live on ESPN3. The broadcast will begin at 3 p.m., with kickoff at 3:07 p.m. Scott Gurnee (play-by-play) and Jeff Boone (color) will be the on-air analysts.
The contest features two long-time rivals in the KCAC who are both currently 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference. The Falcons are 12-1 against the Builders since 2004. Southwestern will look for its first win since defeating Friends, 32-21, at home in 2012.
About Southwestern College:
The Moundbuilders will try to bounce back from a 34-29 loss to No. 25 Kansas Wesleyan last Saturday, moving them to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference. Just one week after earning Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week recognition, junior quarterback Christian Gordon completed 17 of his 37 pass attempts for 208 yards, three
Senior Silas Jefferson led the Southwestern (1-4, 1-2 KCAC) ground game with 17 carries for 131 yards, while freshman Keyshawn Wyatt was limited to 45 yards on 13 carries. Wyatt also caught three passes for 35 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Junior Carvontez Gates was the leading receiver in the
About Friends University:
The Falcons return home looking for a win after falling 19-18 to the No. 19 Sterling College Warriors last Saturday. Senior Brennan Whitaker finished with 185 yards passing along with a one-yard touchdown run before exiting in the third quarter with an apparent injury. Freshman Dan Dawdy replaced Whitaker behind center and was four-of-seven for 22 yards.
Noah Diaz had a solid game on the ground for Friends, who carried 37 times for 166 yards. Diaz hasn't been held below 106 yards in his four career games and is averaging a KCAC-high 144.8 rushing yards per game. Blair Perry also made six catches for a career-best 106 receiving yards for the Falcons.
ESPN3 is an online streaming service owned by ESPN Inc., which provides both live stream and replays of global sporting events to sports fans in the United States and around the world.
CLICK HERE FOR THE ESPN 3 BROADCAST AT 3 P.M. CENTRAL - KICKOFF AT 3:07 P.M.